Seaway News

The Editor:

We walk the bike path by the water in both directions on a regular basis, starting from the band shell. Recently, following the stretch of path that goes under the bridge up to the canal, we have encountered a homeless man living in a tent a few feet from the path . On 2 occasions we have been verbally accosted. On the 2nd occasion, we felt very intimidated as his verbal attack was quite threatening. We continued to look behind us as we were unsure whether he was going to come after us. Needless to say, we are nervous about walking that way again. We felt obliged to report him to the police. They took the report and stated that they have no authority to move him. I guess we were hoping that perhaps he could have been given a warning. Is it lawful to verbally threaten people in a public place?? It is unfortunate that we can’t enjoy a walk on the bike path during the day without feeling threatened.

Thank You,

Sylvia Grant and Melinda VanderVeer