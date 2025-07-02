July 2, 2025 at 19 h 05 min
Seaway News

Dear editor;

With every warm season , the news of multiple  forest fires wreaking havoc on the planet is not to be ignored. Whether due to natural causes like lightning or man made mistakes it seems the devastation to lives , be it human, animal and flora  requires a more hands on approach to locate , track and contain the burns.Perhaps it may be as simple as arming the forestry services with  distinctive drones and computerized geo locations to sweep visuals across the vast  areas in question  ! With manned posts to respond to any early warnings during the warmer months of the year  , the destruction could be controlled well before the need to evacuate whole areas and give the emergency response teams better odds to secure the perimeters and  extinguish the  blazes. Various groups of Forestry students  and others , maybe volunteers , could be trained to be  the eyes that save our environment before  the toll of uncontrollable fires rage on. In the past  , forestry officers spent time in high lookout points with binoculars to keep watch in thickly forested areas but with new technology these “guardians of the Forest” would be  enhanced and advance  the warnings to aid in response.

Whatever  the answers,  wildfires are sadly a part of life on the planet , so it is time for solutions . 

J. Holden,

Cornwall, ON

