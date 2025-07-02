Seaway News

Dear editor;

With every warm season , the news of multiple forest fires wreaking havoc on the planet is not to be ignored. Whether due to natural causes like lightning or man made mistakes it seems the devastation to lives , be it human, animal and flora requires a more hands on approach to locate , track and contain the burns.Perhaps it may be as simple as arming the forestry services with distinctive drones and computerized geo locations to sweep visuals across the vast areas in question ! With manned posts to respond to any early warnings during the warmer months of the year , the destruction could be controlled well before the need to evacuate whole areas and give the emergency response teams better odds to secure the perimeters and extinguish the blazes. Various groups of Forestry students and others , maybe volunteers , could be trained to be the eyes that save our environment before the toll of uncontrollable fires rage on. In the past , forestry officers spent time in high lookout points with binoculars to keep watch in thickly forested areas but with new technology these “guardians of the Forest” would be enhanced and advance the warnings to aid in response.

Whatever the answers, wildfires are sadly a part of life on the planet , so it is time for solutions .

J. Holden,

Cornwall, ON