Letter to the Editor:

This week’s “3 minutes with the MPP” wasn’t news. It wasn’t even an interview. It was a neatly packaged list of government funding announcements dressed up as journalism and handed to Nolan Quinn for free publicity.

There were no questions, no follow-up, and no attempt to connect with what people here are actually worried about. Right now, many in our community are reacting to Bill 5 and getting no answers back. We’re dealing with high grocery bills, long waits in the ER, and families struggling with housing. None of that was touched upon.

I understand Quinn’s wanting to promote his government’s talking points; that’s politics. But I resent the Seaway News for letting him do it unchallenged, under a banner that makes it sound like actual reporting. If you call something “3 minutes with,” I expect questions and accountability, not a press release.

Local journalism should be asking what Quinn has to say about Bill 5. It should be pressing him on housing and health care. It should be giving space to the concerns people are voicing at kitchen tables, not just the headlines his party wants printed.

Handing a politician free advertising and calling it news is a disservice. We deserve better than that.

Regards,

Louise Mignault

Cornwall