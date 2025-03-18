The Editor,

Spring arrives March 20!

One reminder of the start of this glorious season is the sprouting of litter on arteries, streets and trails. Litter that accumulates during the fall and winter is a beacon to volunteers who take to the streets beginning early spring to clean them up.

This is the time of year when Adopt-a-Street volunteers unpack their orange volunteer-marked vests, pickers and pails so they will be equipped to tackle a quantity of discarded bottles, cans, paper coffee cups, etc. If you see a volunteer be sure to wave or say thank you.

Now is the time for individuals, organizations, families, high school students and couples to consider joining the Adopt-a-street program. Registration begins the first day of spring!

A clean city is a welcoming city!

Pam Carson, Ray Carson, Madelaine Waller, Volunteer Coordination Team