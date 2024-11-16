The Editor,

Have you seen the “Adopt-A-Street Keep Cornwall Clean” signs throughout the city? These are great reminders to residents and visitors alike that a clean city is a welcoming city.

Since 2016 volunteers have dedicated thousands of hours picking up litter on streets, parks and trails and do so from early spring to fall.

Some of our volunteers joined the program in 2016. In fact, there are a lot of volunteers who participate in the program an average of three to five years. Since this fall has been so mild some volunteers have yet to put their supplies away until next spring when the tidying up of many streets and parks will resume.

Thank you to all the wonderful volunteers who have dedicated their precious time this year to keep our city clean!

Pam Carson, Ray Carson, Madelaine Waller,

Volunteer Coordination Team