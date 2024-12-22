The Editor,

It seems that nobody is brave enough to face Trump’s bluster. Trudeau, who stood his ground against leaders of China, Saudi Arabia, and India, is now just taking the blows from Trump. The leaders of the NDP and Conservative Party (CP) are likewise quiet. I remember the days when Ottawa was under siege by the so-called “freedom fighters.” The CP’s reaction then was, “It’s Trudeau’s problem, let him solve it.” Meanwhile, Ottawans were wallowing in misery. And when Trudeau did solve the problem, they instigated an investigation to find out how the problem was solved. What a bunch of clowns they have in that party. Now, every Canadian is under attack by Trump, and their reaction is to just grin and bear it. Are they thinking that if they ignore the problem, it will just go away?

Well, everybody is mum except Doug Ford. He’s in retaliatory mode and won’t let Trump’s braggadocio pass without a counterpunch of his own. The other provincial premiers don’t want to get involved in the situation. Trump is insulting Canada, and these leaders just want to sit in their offices and watch. Maybe they were born martyrs, or maybe they’re used to getting insulted?

We need a man like Doug Ford, someone who’ll protect our dignity and preserve our self-respect. A nation without dignity has no soul; without a soul, it’s dead.

Federico Verchez, Cornwall