A nation without dignity has no soul

December 22, 2024 — Changed at 10 h 43 min on December 17, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
Seaway News
Comment count:
A nation without dignity has no soul

The Editor,

It seems that nobody is brave enough to face Trump’s bluster. Trudeau, who stood his ground against leaders of China, Saudi Arabia, and India, is now just taking the blows from Trump. The leaders of the NDP and Conservative Party (CP) are likewise quiet. I remember the days when Ottawa was under siege by the so-called “freedom fighters.” The CP’s reaction then was, “It’s Trudeau’s problem, let him solve it.” Meanwhile, Ottawans were wallowing in misery. And when Trudeau did solve the problem, they instigated an investigation to find out how the problem was solved. What a bunch of clowns they have in that party. Now, every Canadian is under attack by Trump, and their reaction is to just grin and bear it. Are they thinking that if they ignore the problem, it will just go away?

Well, everybody is mum except Doug Ford. He’s in retaliatory mode and won’t let Trump’s braggadocio pass without a counterpunch of his own. The other provincial premiers don’t want to get involved in the situation. Trump is insulting Canada, and these leaders just want to sit in their offices and watch. Maybe they were born martyrs, or maybe they’re used to getting insulted?

We need a man like Doug Ford, someone who’ll protect our dignity and preserve our self-respect. A nation without dignity has no soul; without a soul, it’s dead.

Federico Verchez, Cornwall

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

It really is the thought that counts
Opinion

It really is the thought that counts

It is amazing what burning issues will animate folks. As you can imagine, in the newspaper business, we receive regular input from the public on a wide range of topics.…