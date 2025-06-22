Seaway News

To the Editor,

A university sounds great on paper, but it’s not a silver bullet. If Cornwall wants to make a compelling case to provincial and federal governments, it needs to prove the foundation is in place. That means having a clear academic vision, committed institutional partners, and a feasibility study that demonstrates student demand and long-term sustainability.

As someone directly involved in the development of the Ontario Emerging Jobs Institute (through the former Cornwall Innovation Centre), I can say we’ve been down this road before. The City committed at least $50,000, with up to $500,000 pledged over 10 years. That funding was later cut after a change in leadership, and after the involvement of one of their own city councillors. There are still lessons from that initiative that haven’t been fully shared, let alone implemented. If the city is serious this time, it needs to reflect on those learnings instead of starting from scratch and risking more wasted taxpayer dollars.

When we worked with Carleton University during the CIC planning phase, one major concern they raised was the lack of a startup ecosystem. Higher education institutions want to see innovation, collaboration, and local economic vitality before they commit. Right now, Cornwall can’t offer that.

Let’s be honest: there are many issues the city still hasn’t tackled. The Arts Centre project appears headed for triple its original budget. The city should focus on finishing this and containing costs before jumping into another major undertaking.

We need a thriving startup ecosystem that brings good-paying jobs. As a founder, I can say Cornwall is far behind, there’s a lack of funding, support services, and strategic vision for entrepreneurs. Wages in Cornwall are currently 27% below the provincial average. How can we expect university graduates to stay if we can’t offer them a livable income? It’s time to take a hard look at our Economic Development strategies and how they have been missing the mark.

The downtown lacks investment and small businesses are struggling to stay afloat. We don’t even have basics like a proper dog park, late-night cafés, or adequate mental health services, all essential in student cities. The public library closes at 5 p.m. on Fridays, and safe, sustainable transportation like protected bike lanes are still missing.

Council needs to stop setting lofty, long-term goals without first addressing immediate, visible needs. It must invest in people, infrastructure, innovation, and community well-being. Even our local college has just faced major cuts to staff and programs. Council will be funneling attention and funding into a new university could further weaken what’s already here.

Before tackling something as ambitious and complex as a university, the city must prove it can do the easy things well.

I’m happy to share the learnings from the City’s past investments. These are the lessons taxpayers already paid for.

Kelly Bergeron,

Cornwall