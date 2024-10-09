Advocating for women’s rights and safety in our communities

Both the National Day of Action for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) on October 4 and the Take Back the Night Walk on October 3 highlight the pervasive issue of violence against women. The National Day of Action for MMIWG serves as a solemn reminder of the systemic issues contributing to a tragic reality where Indigenous women and girls are disproportionately affected by violence and disappearances. Our collective responsibility is to stand up and advocate for the safety and rights of these women, ensuring their stories are heard and remembered.

The statistics are staggering. Indigenous women are nearly three times more likely to experience violence than their non-Indigenous counterparts and twelve times more likely to be murdered than non-Indigenous women in Canada. The stories of sisters, daughters, and mothers missing highlight the urgent need for action. These women are not just statistics; they are beloved members of families and communities whose lives matter. We must recognize that acknowledging their plight is just the beginning; we must actively educate ourselves, share resources, and advocate for systemic change that addresses the root causes of this violence.

Recently, the Take Back the Night Walk in Cornwall underscored the pressing need for safer streets and community action against sexual violence. This global movement focuses on raising awareness about the pervasive issue of sexual violence, particularly against women. Events like the Take Back the Night Walk empower women to reclaim public spaces and send a clear message that violence against women will not be tolerated. Advocating for women’s rights and safety requires collective action. We must hold our leaders accountable for implementing reforms in the justice system that support survivors of sexual assault rather than perpetuating a culture of victim-blaming.

The #MeToo movement has highlighted the urgent need for these changes, revealing the pervasive barriers that survivors face when seeking justice. By reforming how sexual assault cases are handled, we can create a legal environment that prioritizes the voices and experiences of survivors, ensuring they are treated with dignity and respect. In addition, we must promote education about consent, ensure access to resources for survivors, and foster a culture of respect and support for women in our communities. By collectively advocating for these changes, we can work towards a justice system that empowers women and acknowledges their right to live free from violence and fear.

Imagine if someone were to be stabbed in the chest; no one would dare to ask, “What did you do to deserve this?” or “Did you wear a protective vest?” The very idea is absurd because the focus would be on the harm done, not on the victim’s perceived shortcomings or choices. Similarly, when it comes to sexual assault, we must shift our mindset away from victim-blaming and instead concentrate on holding perpetrators accountable.

Moreover, we must challenge the stereotypes and biases that perpetuate violence against women. The fight for women’s rights and safety is far from over. As we observe the National Day of Action for MMIWG and reflect on the Take Back the Night Walk, let us commit to being advocates for change. We must educate ourselves, engage in conversations, and support initiatives that empower women and ensure their voices are heard. Together, we can inch closer to a future where every woman and girl is safe, valued, and free from violence.