Alcohol consumption must be discouraged

The Editor,

Your editorial (My View, It’s Not Just About Trump, Feb. 5) rightly suggests that our upcoming provincial election should not only be about the Trump tariff menace. In particular, you zero in on the wisdom of recent changes to liquor sales here in Ontario — but only in terms of the considerable financial costs involved.

One very important point you fail to mention is the very advisability of making alcohol more readily available. Studies now clearly link even moderate alcohol consumption with a whole host of health problems, including several types of cancers, heart disease and tuberculosis, not to mention the usual traffic accidents and fatalities, all of which add considerable costs to our already strained healthcare system. As was the case with tobacco, these days you don’t need to be a rabid teetotaler or killjoy to realize that the consumption of alcohol needs to be discouraged — rather than being facilitated as Mr. Ford has done.

Alan Scrivener,
Cornwall

