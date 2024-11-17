All seniors deserve better from government

November 17, 2024 — Changed at 11 h 11 min on November 12, 2024
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Seaway News
Comment count:
All seniors deserve better from government

The Editor,

Today’s seniors, all seniors, are suffering because of the high cost of lodging, food and heating.

For too many seniors who worked the better part of their lives, pensions were not there from employers.

All seniors deserve better from their government. Pensions have not kept up with the times. And even those who have a pension other than a government pension, it is quite small due to salaries having been so much lower than today’s salaries.

Our government seems to have forgotten that seniors built this beautiful country and now, in my eyes, too may dollars are being thrown to this group and that group but during these difficult times, seniors have to fend for themselves. Many seniors have died due to the lack of proper food, the inability to pay their rent, heat and electric bills.

Old age and Canada pensions have not kept up with the times. We are living in the 21st century receiving 20th century pensions from our government. Our government cannot be proud of the way it has treated its seniors. Seniors could not go to the restaurant for one meal with the increase the government gave them a few months ago.

In a previous letter to Seamus O’Regan, then the Minister of Labour and Seniors, I suggested an increase in government pensions to all seniors of $300 to show all citizens of Canada that our government cares about the seniors today and those who shall be seniors tomorrow.

All seniors are behind the bus holding on to a rope.

Besides, what the Honourable Leader of the Bloc Québécois is asking for is really not acceptable. All seniors should be getting the same amount plus $300 all seniors need.

What is our government going to do about this? You must act now! Are you waiting for us to die?

Contact your Member of Parliament Eric Duncan, 1-888-805-2513, eric.duncan@parl.gc.ca, and complain!

J. M. Croteau, Cornwall

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Taxpayer will re-gift his $200 bon-bon
Opinion

Taxpayer will re-gift his $200 bon-bon

The Editor, At the risk of complicity in a vote buying scheme, I will accept the $200 pre-election rebate announced by the Doug Ford government ...but will immediately…