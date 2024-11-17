All seniors deserve better from government

The Editor,

Today’s seniors, all seniors, are suffering because of the high cost of lodging, food and heating.

For too many seniors who worked the better part of their lives, pensions were not there from employers.

All seniors deserve better from their government. Pensions have not kept up with the times. And even those who have a pension other than a government pension, it is quite small due to salaries having been so much lower than today’s salaries.

Our government seems to have forgotten that seniors built this beautiful country and now, in my eyes, too may dollars are being thrown to this group and that group but during these difficult times, seniors have to fend for themselves. Many seniors have died due to the lack of proper food, the inability to pay their rent, heat and electric bills.

Old age and Canada pensions have not kept up with the times. We are living in the 21st century receiving 20th century pensions from our government. Our government cannot be proud of the way it has treated its seniors. Seniors could not go to the restaurant for one meal with the increase the government gave them a few months ago.

In a previous letter to Seamus O’Regan, then the Minister of Labour and Seniors, I suggested an increase in government pensions to all seniors of $300 to show all citizens of Canada that our government cares about the seniors today and those who shall be seniors tomorrow.

All seniors are behind the bus holding on to a rope.

Besides, what the Honourable Leader of the Bloc Québécois is asking for is really not acceptable. All seniors should be getting the same amount plus $300 all seniors need.

What is our government going to do about this? You must act now! Are you waiting for us to die?

Contact your Member of Parliament Eric Duncan, 1-888-805-2513, eric.duncan@parl.gc.ca, and complain!

J. M. Croteau, Cornwall