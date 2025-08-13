An Honourary Degree in all that is Cornwall, ON

This past year working full-time for Seaway News has felt like earning an honourary degree – not from a university, but from the lived experience of covering Cornwall day in and day out.

I have degrees in English, History, and Education from the University of Ottawa; however, I say this without exaggeration: I’ve learned more about how a city really works this past year than I ever did in a lecture hall – it’s the difference between theory and lived experience.

Covering City Hall has been like an immersive crash course in municipal politics. Council meetings often run several hours – sometimes more than four – and come with dozens of pages of reports, bylaws, plans, and resolutions. I’ve learned what a bulk consent report is, how a budget is constructed, and how even the best-laid plans can shift with a single motion or amendment. I now understand the mechanics of local governance (much better) – and more importantly, the personalities, passions, and priorities that shape our council’s decisions.

I grew up a hockey fan, but this year I discovered sports I once knew little about – like Pickleball. I’ve stood on the sidelines of football fields, along marathon routes, and at concerts at Aultsville Theatre with my camera in hand, capturing the action.

I’ve also interviewed MPs, MPPs, Senators, Mayors, volunteers, athletes, artists, musicians, and event organizers – often with my audio recorder in hand – documenting the people behind the events and happenings that shape Cornwall.

I’ve attended countless AGMs, gaining insight into the inner workings of local charities and nonprofits. I’ve covered marquee events like Ribfest, CAPE, and the World Juniors that draw many thousands, as well as smaller community gatherings like BBQs and wellness walks – all with meaningful stories to share.

In many ways, this has been a year of fieldwork, research, interviews, and real-world practical experience – everything you’d hope for from a degree, just without the tuition.

Of course, like any academic pursuit, a year isn’t enough to learn it all. But it’s a start. I’ve only scratched the surface of what makes Cornwall tick. Thankfully, I’m a lifelong learner – and there’s no final exam in sight.