Be nice: An appeal from a dog walker

The Editor,

I live in an apartment so I have no backyard for my little dog. Here are some suggestions to people and homeowners.

If kids and people could refrain from throwing out food or leftovers onto the boulevard or lawns where a curious dog might pick it up and choke or get sick, that would be great. If dog owners would pick up their dogs’ feces on every walk on every lawn, that would be amazing. I know there is a lack of garbage pails in Cornwall other than on 2nd Street or Montreal Road. I don’t understand a city that refuses to install garbage and recycle bins for trash that remains on the ground for months and months.

If homeowners could brighten up their properties, whether it be motion sensor lights, porch lights or other light standards around the front yard, that would be wonderful as the city lights of Cornwall are very high and very dim so it can be scary dark in the evenings.

If people can keep their dogs and cats tied up all the time when they are outside, that would be awesome. My dog has been attacked on numerous occasions by free cats and dogs unleashed and left to terrorize passers-by. I don’t understand people who leave pets free outdoors – if they are aggressive or not, other pets and people may be aggressive to them. I have had to kick a cat to stop it from attacking my dog. If you don’t mind having your unleashed pet hurt by being out there unattended, go for it but I will ensure the police will be called if I encounter another aggressive animal off leash.

Let’s all try to get along and keep our pets and owners safe and change the dark atmosphere of this little city into a brighter place during the long nights, that could make it a safer and better place to live.

Dogs are so vulnerable to their surroundings and even in residential areas that look nice, there are hazards. That can be avoided if people just took good care of their pets. Please. I beg you all to help make this city a safer place to walk around. Please be responsible. Thank you!

Julie Randall, Cornwall