The Editor

Couldn’t agree more with Emily Laprade’s recent letter in the Seaway News. I have a small car and, like Emily, I try to park away from other vehicles, but inevitably, I return to find some hulking truck beside my car, often making it difficult to see around it when I want to leave. Not only are sedans dinged—last year in a parking lot, some large truck tore the front bumper off my car and sped away. Luckily, the driver was caught after causing $3500 damage.

Mary Hughes,

Cornwall