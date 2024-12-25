Canada’s Sovereignty and Standing Strong Against Trump’s “Governor” of Canada Remark

In a recent remark, President-elect Donald Trump referred to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the “governor” of the “Great State of Canada,” suggesting that Canada might as well become the 51st state of the United States. This comment, made in the context of trade and tariff discussions, reflects a troubling pattern of rhetoric that undermines Canadian sovereignty. While Trump’s comments are largely dismissed as jest, they are a stark reminder of the persistent belief in some quarters that Canada is somehow subordinate to the United States. This assertion taps into the historical myth of Manifest Destiny, a 19th-century ideology that justified American territorial expansion across North America, often at the expense of Indigenous peoples and neighbouring nations.

Canada has long stood firm in its independence and sovereignty, and it will continue to do so despite attempts to belittle its status on the world stage. The notion of Canada as a state in the U.S. is not just politically ignorant; it is historically inaccurate. Unlike the annexationist fantasies of Manifest Destiny, Canada’s identity has been shaped by its people, culture, and institutions, distinct from the United States. We fought to establish our independence and maintain it—especially during times when the U.S. sought to extend its influence. From the War of 1812 to the negotiation of the Canada-U.S. border, our history is one of defending our autonomy against such encroachments.

When it comes to tariffs, history provides us with a roadmap for dealing with economic threats. The last time President Trump imposed tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, Canada responded with targeted countermeasures. In 2018, Canada retaliated with tariffs on U.S. goods, including products like ketchup, whiskey, and yogurt, particularly from states that were crucial to Trump’s electoral base. This wasn’t just a symbolic gesture; it was a strategic effort to apply economic pressure where it would matter most—on the pockets of American voters. It worked. By the time a new trade deal, the USMCA, was negotiated in 2019, the tariffs were lifted, and both countries moved forward.

This time around, Ontario Premier Doug Ford has expressed his opposition to Trump’s tariff threats in no uncertain terms. Ford’s statement that comparing Canada to Mexico is “the most insulting thing I’ve ever heard from our friends and closest allies” was not just rhetoric; it was a sharp reminder that Canada is not a vassal state to the U.S. He proposed withholding Ontario’s electricity exports to the U.S. as a form of retaliation, sending a strong message that Canada is prepared to defend its interests in any way necessary. That’s how you deal with a bully—by showing you won’t back down, even when the stakes seem high.

Unfortunately, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s approach has been less effective. His calls for a “Team Canada” response, while well-meaning, have failed to produce the same results as a more direct and forceful strategy. In fact, this passive approach has been unsuccessful in the past when American conservatives tried similar tactics with Trump. Poilievre’s statements against tariffs seem like an attempt to placate the U.S., but Canada needs leadership that will prioritize its own interests, not bow to external pressures.

It’s important to acknowledge, too, that while Prime Minister Trudeau’s popularity may be waning in the polls, the interventions by figures like Trump and Elon Musk may ironically help his standing with Canadians. Nothing turns Canadians off more than the sight of outsiders—especially Americans—telling us how to run our affairs. A country that prizes its independence will naturally reject foreign attempts to undermine its sovereignty. If anything, these remarks by Trump may further galvanize Canadians around Trudeau’s leadership, even as his domestic approval falters.

At the end of the day, Canada’s relationship with the U.S. should be one of mutual respect. While we have deep ties across trade, culture, and shared interests, that does not mean we should accept the notion that our sovereignty is up for negotiation. Just as Canada has shown in the past, we will continue to stand firm in defense of our rights and interests, and we will not let anyone—least of all Donald Trump—relegate us to the status of a s