Canadian Seaway Dream Dead In The Water

With the boast that the St. Lawrence Seaway/Power Project would usher in a golden era for Cornwall fading in the rear-view mirror, the Canadian government was at it again in August 1963, this time pitching the zany (and expensive) idea of an all-Canadian Seaway.

It would involve building a lock at the dyke to allow shipping to pass through the Cornwall dyke and into Lake St. Lawrence en route to the lock at Iroquois.

Along with the promise of a deep sea port, the plan called for the St. Lawrence Seaway Authority engineering department to be moved from Montreal into the mostly empty Seaway Building in Cornwall.

Freshly-minted Stormont MP Lucien Lamoureux (not yet Speaker of the House) called it “tremendous” news for Cornwall.

“As MP, it is my job to make sure the government moves as quickly as possible on the all-Canadian Seaway and a (critical) lock at Cornwall,” Lamoureux told The Standard-Freeholder.

Of course, despite all the hype, it never happened.

A few years ago, the government quietly conceded the idea was dead in the water, which allowed for a low level bridge between Cornwall Island and the city and plans to sell off canal lands.

The huge concrete slab in the dyke is a living monument to the all-Canadian Seaway dream.

BACK IN AUGUST 1963 A health unit study showed that Glengarry had the third highest per capita tuberculosis rate in the province. The United Counties medical officer of health, in an understatement, called the statistic “alarming”. … The newest high school in the United Counties – North Dundas District High School – was set to open in September. … Sally McLeod of Cornwall Collegiate had an 81% average on 11 Grade 13 departmental final exams. A case could be made that it was mistake to mothball the Grade 13 program and departmental exams. … It was announced that the Mann Cup championship series – Canada’s senior lacrosse crown – would be played in Cornwall. The Cornwall Island Chisholm Lacrosse Stick Factory, the world’s only mass production hickory stick factory, operated by Colin Chisholm and the Roundpoint brothers, posted the $10,000 bond needed to secure the championship that would pit the British Columbian champion Vancouver Carlings against Ontario champs St. Catharines Athletics. Vancouver defeated the over-powered St. Kitts squad in five games. … Mike Mitchell (future grand chief) scored six goals to lead Cornwall Island to a 12-1 win over Morrisburg Jets in junior lacrosse action. … Bob Charlebois, Cornwall native and member of the talent-packed Montreal Junior Canadiens, became the third winner of the Jacques Richard Memorial Trophy as the city’s top junior athlete. Previous winners were all-round athlete Doug Carpenter and high school track and field star Bob Kinnear. A total of 21 local athletes was nominated for the award. … A lightning hit during a violent storm started a fire at Quality First Steam Laundry, Fourth Street East, that caused $100,000 damage. The laundry, owned by Fred Sheridan, had 35 employees. Another lightning strike set a vacant barn on the Windfall Road in Cornwall Township on fire. … Prime Minister Lester Pearson opened the Glengarry Highland Games. … Cornwall had 22 independent insurance agents offering house and auto insurance. … June welfare numbers in Cornwall showed a decrease of 362, lowering the number of persons on the welfare roles to 2,773. … Hodgins Huskies swept the Ontario Amateur Softball Association midget series with a lopsided 15-0 win over Picton. John Boisvenue had the mound win. J. P. Carriere, Harold Murphy and Guy Benoit each had three hits. … Unbeaten Cassius Clay was ranked the No. 1 contender by the World Boxing Association (WBA). Champion was Sonny Liston, whom Clay would beat to win the title. … A ticket for the CNR ‘Lakeshore Express’ – Cornwall to Toronto – was $10.50.

FACTOID American singer Kate Smith (1907-1986) became a good luck charm for the Philadelphia Flyers with her rendition of God Bless America in place of the Star Spangled Banner before home games. With Smith belting out the tune, the Flyers – aka Broadstreet Bullies – were 36-3-1 in the win-loss-tie column. Smith is buried in Lake Placid’s St. Agnes Cemetery.

SIMON SEZ – 80% of people who hear your problems don’t care. The other 20% are glad you and not them have the problems.

SEEN AND HEARD Nicolaas Lambooy, a multi-talented architect, who died last month at age 92, had a big hand in designing one of the city’s Crown jewels, the Cornwall Civic Complex, which opened in 1976. He worked for M. S. Thompson Architecture and Associates from 1972-1980 when he moved to Belleville. In 1998 he became a professor at Loyalist College. He moved back to Cornwall in 2012, after his wife passed away. He also helped design the new St. Lawrence High School and the mid-section of Cornwall Collegiate. … If you’re heading to Florida this winter, the Sun Shine State gov, Ron DeSantis, has a message for you: Canadians should realize that it is a privilege to spent their time (and money not spent in Canada) in Florida, not a right. … Netflex has a great documentary – ‘Facing Ryan’ – on former Major League pitcher Nolan Ryan. Incredibly, the owner of seven no-hitters (next best is three), a record 5,714 strike-outs, 324 wins and an eight-time all-star never won a Cy Young Award. Tells you something about the calibre of pitching in the Ryan era.

TRIVIA ANSWER Cy Denneny, born in the hamlet called Farran’s Point (one of the Lost Villages) just west of Cornwall along Highway 2, was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1959. In the 1917-18 season, he had mult-goal games in the first four regular season games. Patrick Marleau of the Sharks tied the mark in 2013. Denneny, whose younger brother Corb also played in the NHL, played on five Stanley Cup clubs.

QUOTED No amount of evidence will ever convince an idiot. – Mark Twain