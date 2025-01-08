Chaos, crisis…. what else is new?

Sometimes, dealing with life’s challenges is often a question of mind over matter. If you do not mind, it doesn’t matter.

That is a convenient, simplistic and ineffective approach to the harsh reality of our times, which tend to be getting more interesting with every passing day. We must achieve balance, we are told. We should filter our input, separate fact from fiction, temper our responses when the instinctive response is to go ballistic.

Rudyard Kipling is a go-to for wisdom. To paraphrase the poet, if you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs and blaming it on you, then you will be a fine upstanding citizen. “If” extolled the virtues of remaining calm, cool and collected when faced with disaster.

Easier said than done.

We are fed a daily diet of dire warnings about a “crisis” here and an “existential threat” there. Alarmists are everywhere. If it’s not the horrible condition of the economy, or the pitiful state of our dollar, the alleged mayhem at our porous borders, or our general lack of confidence in anything, and the dearth of strong leadership in the face of current and potential menaces.

The hyperbole intensifies, angst levels rise. An acute observer, reflecting on our political turbulence, allowed that the situation is akin to an inflatable snowman that is caught up in a howling wind, swinging back and forth, dipping and diving, giving the impression that any minute it will become detached from its tethers and fly off into the great blue yonder, or simply deflate.

Adding to the uncertainty, of course, is the looming inauguration of Donald Trump, again, as President of the United States. People are already freaking out over Trump’s utterances and the caprices of Elon Musk, the unelected yet de facto ruler of the USA, who has effectively been running the show in the Land of The Free since Trump was elected in November.

The so-called “moral compass” is spinning out of control. For example, the man accused of murdering a health insurance company executive in New York City is being hailed by some demented people as being a hero. Of course, there are T-shirts praising the alleged killer as a modern-day Robin Hood figure, a vigilante striking a blow for the oppressed.

Every event in the United States spawns a T-shirt. The assassination attempt on Trump inspired one of the most popular lines of merchandise of 2024. In China, shirts with the image of Trump’s bloodied ear and fist were being produced minutes after he was almost killed at the famous rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Canada has its issues but we look like Camelot compared to our neighbour to the south. But, of course, schadenfreude, taking pleasure in another’s misfortune, will do us no good when it comes to bracing for whatever Musk has in store for us. And we cannot be complacent in the face of Trump’s verbal eruptions. And there are many in this country who admire the bombastic nature of the first convicted felon to hold the White House.

Canadians, and Canadian political strategists, have always been influenced by the Americans. They sneeze; we get a cold.

If Musk permits us to hold elections, we can brace ourselves for a very toxic federal campaign in this country because our political parties ape tactics employed in the USA. Pierre Poilievre, who will likely become Prime Minister this year, like Trump, portrays himself as being a victim of the elite and the woke, left-wing media. He will definitely push our nation further to the right, for at least the next decade.

The unpredictability of Trump and Musk is a great bargaining tactic. Volatility instills fear, like a baseball pitcher who has lost control over his or her fastball, or a hockey player whose slapshot can ring off a post, or a teammate’s head.

Musings about Canada becoming the 51st State, predictably, sparked protests from the Great White North. Continuing to belittle us, the future Bully In Chief suggests that Wayne Gretzky would make a great “Governor of Canada?” Would that mean the former Great One, who has promoted gambling, would have to stop shilling for a vaccine that purportedly protects older folks from RSV disease? It makes sense that Gretzky is a buddy of Trump – he is rich, famous, never seems to have enough money and has no political experience. And, some have observed that the former NHL star would not be all that bad as a national leader.

If Musk allows us to have elections next year, should we be surprised if our new PM Pierre Poilievre complements his future Cabinet with some unelected players? Gretzky could handle sports and health. Why not make Don Cherry responsible for immigration? What is Bobby Orr, another Trump backer, doing these days? Defence would be a natural portfolio.

This may seem like a ludicrous scenario but chaos has become the new normal.

So as ordinary folk, how are we to respond to the calamity? Do we laugh or cry? We cannot be complacent but we must also not run around as if the house is on fire every time a politician makes an inflammatory or stupid statement.

Or in the words of the iconic cartoon character Alfred E. Neuman, “What, me worry?”

In the grand scheme of things, commoners can only hope that the bluster will not be followed by concrete actions, that the powers that be will keep their heads.

An existentialist viewpoint has merit. This is based on the concept that, although we are not born with any specific purpose in life, each person has the ability to create his or her own sense of meaning and peace. As we begin another new year, let us resolve to take everything, including free advice, with a grain of salt. Let us know what you think at rmahoney@seawaynews.media