Citizens of Cornwall, we should expect more from our representatives

The Editor,

City Council’s decision to do nothing in the wake of the Integrity Commissioner’s (Tony Fleming) report on the misconduct by Councillor Hébert is disgraceful.

Council voted overwhelmingly (10-1) not to pursue any disciplinary actions against Councillor Hébert. The theme around the table was that council did not believe that there was any “malicious intent” on behalf of Councillor Hébert. While I agree that Councillor Hébert likely did not maliciously intend to influence council’s decision, her actions can, and should, be considered as a “pecuniary conflict of interest” (conflict of interest related to money) – which is a big breach of trust whether malicious or not.

Personally, I do not have any issues with Councillor Hébert reaching out to organizations soliciting letters of support for the Social Development Council (SDC), nor do I take exception with her authoring the presentation that was given to City Council. In my opinion these fall into the duties of an Executive Director. I do, however, take exception to the fact that she was overheard telling another councillor that if the SDC does not get their funding she would be out of a job. I also have a problem with her texting a member in the audience and asking them to speak up to clarify an answer given. These in my opinion – and in the opinion of Mr. Fleming – are clear-cut examples of her trying to influence council’s decision.

I will be the first to say that SDC, and Mrs. Hébert have done a lot of great work for the community and that it is a shame that the Province of Ontario decided to cut funding at the end of 2023 — but it does not and should not matter in this case.

It is Councillor Hébert’s responsibility to know and understand the rules. She is a third-term councillor and is aware of what does and doesn’t constitute a pecuniary interest. A pecuniary conflict of interest complaint such as this, if brought up through the proper channels could potentially result in a loss of seat and prohibit the councillor from running in the next election. This just goes to prove how serious these actions are. By voting to not have any form of disciplinary action against Councillor Hébert shows that this council is OK with protecting one of their own. This should not be swept under the rug. This is unacceptable.

Citizens of Cornwall, it is time to expect more for your elected officials.

Jason Riley,

Cornwall