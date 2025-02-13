City council members are out of touch

February 13, 2025 — Changed at 13 h 59 min on February 11, 2025
Reading time: 1 min
Seaway News
Comment count:
City council members are out of touch

The Editor,

Have city council lost their collective minds?

With people struggling to put food on the table, clothe their children and keep a roof over their heads council proposes to spend $10 million of our tax dollars (likely $17 million when done)

to add “amenities” to the Benson Centre! This, after the largest property tax increase in years.

Is there no one left on council with any common sense? $18.5 million for new fire hall to replace the other two, but now we need three stations; $55 million for new police station; $32 million for new city workshop; $10+ million for new arts centre; $10 + million Massey Commons; $ 5.75 million for “amenities.”

We are told over and over that we have to address homelessness and affordable housing. Okay, most people agree. What we don’t agree with is spending tax dollars on frivolities. We already have plenty of soccer pitches, and we have a great football field at at 4th and Marlborough. And, it has enough room to add a covered ice surface in the future easily accessed by the people in this densely populated area.

I’ll end by quoting a council member from a CBC interview last summer: “We don’t listen to people enough.” And to quote another council member, “We need to do a fulsome review before we make a decision.”

Well, listen to the people and do your fulsome review.

John Leroux,
Cornwall

Share this article

Suggested articles

City has failed to communicate with citizens
Opinion

City has failed to communicate with citizens

The Editor, There have been many changes to Cornwall since I lived here in the early 70's! One change that is not beneficial…

The Case for Higher Wages for the Mayor and Councillors
Opinion

The Case for Higher Wages for the Mayor and Councillors

The recent decision by Cornwall’s City Council to allocate funds initially earmarked for health benefits to a small pay raise has…

It’s time to act on homeless encampments
Opinion

It’s time to act on homeless encampments

The Editor, I am writing to express my deep disappointment with the approach taken by some members of our city council regarding…