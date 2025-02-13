City council members are out of touch

The Editor,

Have city council lost their collective minds?

With people struggling to put food on the table, clothe their children and keep a roof over their heads council proposes to spend $10 million of our tax dollars (likely $17 million when done)

to add “amenities” to the Benson Centre! This, after the largest property tax increase in years.

Is there no one left on council with any common sense? $18.5 million for new fire hall to replace the other two, but now we need three stations; $55 million for new police station; $32 million for new city workshop; $10+ million for new arts centre; $10 + million Massey Commons; $ 5.75 million for “amenities.”

We are told over and over that we have to address homelessness and affordable housing. Okay, most people agree. What we don’t agree with is spending tax dollars on frivolities. We already have plenty of soccer pitches, and we have a great football field at at 4th and Marlborough. And, it has enough room to add a covered ice surface in the future easily accessed by the people in this densely populated area.

I’ll end by quoting a council member from a CBC interview last summer: “We don’t listen to people enough.” And to quote another council member, “We need to do a fulsome review before we make a decision.”

Well, listen to the people and do your fulsome review.

John Leroux,

Cornwall