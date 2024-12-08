City has failed to communicate with citizens

The Editor,

There have been many changes to Cornwall since I lived here in the early 70’s!

One change that is not beneficial is the deletion of the ward system. Residents no longer have representation on council and no practical way to address council.

The recent action by council to force the introduction of transparent garbage bags in spite of the fact that some residents are upset is unjustified. The council has not produced any basis for this action. If there is any failure it is on the part of the city to educate citizens what items are acceptable and what to do with other items.

Since the city created an extensive website it has stopped communicating with citizens. A website is just an advertising medium like a billboard on Headline Road — only the people who happen to drive by get the message. This is not communicating!

Practically speaking if you think the garbage collectors have the time, opportunity or inclination to inspect garbage bags when it is plus 30 or minus 30 degrees, you are ignoring the impracticality.

The city recently admitted their failure to communicate with a certain segment of the population, however they have actually failed to communicate with all residents.

Keith Worrell, Cornwall