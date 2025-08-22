City Missing Out on Skateboard Tourism

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Dear Editor,

Cornwall has made strides in improving local amenities, yet the skatepark and skateboarding community continue to be overlooked. For decades, skaters have requested proper facilities, but promises of a new skatepark have gone unfulfilled.

The former skatepark at the Civic Complex was centrally located and easily accessible. Its relocation to Optimist Park has left it secluded, creating safety concerns such as sexual activity, alcohol and drug misuse, bullying, and a lack of community visibility. While the skate community is often stigmatized, these issues are largely caused by non-skaters exploiting the isolated location, making it unsafe and unwelcoming for those using the park as intended.

The park itself is also inadequate for learning and progression. Hazards include broken glass, missing bolts, weathered pavement that hampers speed and increases injuries, and drug paraphernalia. Despite skaters’ efforts to maintain the ramps, the facility remains in poor condition.

Many local skaters now travel to Akwesasne and Alexandria Skate Parks-both built by Papillion Skateparks-incurring extra costs for tolls, gas, and time. These communities have invested in top-quality facilities, offering models Cornwall could follow. Both focus on street skating, leaving Cornwall the opportunity to build a well-rounded park serving street, vertical, and transitional skateboarding.

With skateboarding’s popularity on the rise and the arrival of attractions like Great Wolf Lodge, Cornwall has a chance to create a destination park that supports tourism and fosters regional partnerships. A multi-day competition, with events shared across local skateparks in Cornwall, SD&G, and Akwesasne, could attract skaters from across Canada-bringing visitors, boosting local business, and building community pride.

Why not Cornwall?

Christine Sabourin

Cornwall, Ontario