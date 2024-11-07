Councillors should pay to move train engine

Councillors should pay to move train engine

The Editor,

With more being discussed about locomotive 17’s future in the October 23rd edition, may I suggest the councillors, including Elaine MacDonald, who want to see 17 gone, pay the $50,000 (in a 2019 estimate) to give away and move the locomotive to Smiths Falls themselves, if it comes to that.

Councillor MacDonald was among councillors who voted themselves a raise in August, so I’m sure they could all pitch in and really serve Cornwall taxpayers, many of those who would like to see 17 remain in Cornwall. Councillors need to remember many of us are struggling, and the constant raising of property taxes to cover their spending needs a reality check.

John Kelly, Cornwall

