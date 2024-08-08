Cut No Mow May

The Editor,

A Property Standards By-law is a set of regulations that determine the minimum standards or requirements for the condition and maintenance of buildings and structures on private property. This also sets the standards for

the maintenance of properties within the city boundaries.

My personal observations, over the past two years, is a decline in the maintenance of the properties in the city. I believe this decline is directly associated to the approval of “No Mow May.” This decline is very noticeable in our main arteries as well as our secondary streets. Examples are McConnell Ave. from Montreal Road, Marlborough Street, sections of Brookdale Avenue, Second Street and even across the street from City Hall, etc.

I do not believe it is all associated with No Mow May but I believe it encourages some residents from maintaining their property. We should be proud on our city and work to keep it looking like a progressive city.

City Council should reverse their decision on the No Mow May for 2025. My suggestion is to hire summer students as by-law officers to proactively enforce our Property Standards By-law. Currently, the city does not have enough by-law officers to proactively enforce the y-law.

Please contact a city councillor and encourage them to reverse the No Mow May decision.

Glen G. Grant, Cornwall