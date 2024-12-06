The Editor,

Re: 4.26 per cent increase in property taxes; November 27;

I don’t usually pay too much attention to what is happening at city hall, however, reading about the 11.25 per cent increase for flat rate water billing going into 2025 leads me to have some concerns.

It begs the question as to whether anyone on council has thought of alternative ways to save in order to make up for shortfalls elsewhere or increase revenues. Budgets are easy: if you need to spend more in one place you find ways to cut back in other areas or get another source of income. The crumbling and inhospitable infrastructure that is Cornwall has me deeply worried about the future, especially if funds meant for reserve are already being diverted elsewhere. You can’t live pay cheque to pay cheque. It’s just not feasible long term and the increase in debt charges is pretty mind-blowing.

Cornwall is one of the least accessible cities I’ve ever come across. Anyone with mobility issues is at a serious disadvantage given that a significant percentage of the city has no sidewalks, sidewalks on only one side of the street or some that start and end for no apparent reason. The sidewalks we have on main arteries are often cut off due to construction in the summer and often on both sides with little regard for those who rely on powered scooters, wheelchairs etc., to get around and are forced to share roadways with vehicles. The sidewalks in the winter are often impassable for days in some areas and again force people to use the roads to get around.

I’m sure this is likely going to be an unpopular suggestion, but we’ll need to pull together to shave some expenditures from the budget. Looking to other municipalities for ideas, many require residents to clear the snow on the sidewalks in front of their respective residences/businesses. This could trim a significant amount of the budget from winter maintenance and provide local snow removal companies with increased business and revenues and also provide volunteer opportunities for high school students to shovel snow for seniors or those with disabilities in the winter for anyone who cannot afford to pay for this service.

Additionally, we have a very real need to start holding property owners accountable for the maintenance and upkeep of their properties. Throughout the city there are examples of buildings that either need a complete overhaul, repaint etc., and in some cases need to be forfeited to the city for demolition. Sales of land proceeds and through municipal fines for city required maintenance and bylaw offences could generate additional revenue and also help tidy up the city which would in turn increase property values.

Perhaps, we can also address absentee council members who are presumably being paid to be council members whether they come to work or not.

As taxpayers we need to be able to rely on our elected officials to represent the best interests of the people you are being paid to represent. Be present, be accountable and if you can’t, then cede the seat to someone who can be.

Jill Johnston, Cornwall