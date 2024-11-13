Denounce, decry and take our money 

What’s the catch here? Whenever we are offered something right out of the blue, we understandably tend to be suspicious. Beware strangers who come bearing gifts, etc., etc. We instinctively question the motives of the giver.

But there is no doubt about why Ontario Premier Doug Ford is gifting us $200. He wants our votes, now and forever, so he and his ruling Conservatives can continue to do whatever they want to do. By returning some of our own money to us, Ford is trying to secure his grip on power, and form an even larger majority government in an election that will likely be held early next year, the same time those $200 payments will be received. And he is using the public treasury, our tax dollars, to garner our support. Brilliant. Crass. Politics, 101.

However, the handouts are not, despite the government’s insistence to the contrary, the finest example of sound money management. The province still has a huge debt, and the list of under-funded services seems endless, but the government says it can afford to dish out $3 billion, just like that.

The government is able to provide taxpayers with this relief because of higher-than-expected revenues as a result of the impact of inflation on provincial sales tax revenues and the effect of recent changes to the federal government’s capital gains tax.

The thing is, the province is not exactly rolling in dough; it has a lot of red ink to erase.

The precarious financial situation has further fomented indignation over the recent announcement that “the government is supporting Ontario families struggling with the high costs of the federal carbon tax and interest rates” by providing a $200 “taxpayer rebate” to all eligible Ontario taxpayers. Families will get an additional $200 for each eligible child.

“We’re doing everything we can to keep costs down for Ontario families, but the federal carbon tax and high interest rates are still hurting taxpayers across the province,” said Premier Doug Ford. “This $200 taxpayer rebate will give Ontario taxpayers, especially families with children, some much-deserved help so they can make ends meet.”

A brief reality check here: The much-hated carbon tax, which is supposed to help reduce pollution, is bad, but as the federal government says, about 90 per cent of the proceeds go right back to individuals through the Canada Carbon Rebate. The rest goes back to farmers, small- and medium-enterprises and Indigenous governments. The quarterly rebates for one person total $672; rising to $784 annually for people who qualify for the rural supplement. So, $200 is nice, but Justin Trudeau is more generous than Ford when it comes to paying back some of the moola we contribute to public coffers.

Anyway, Dougie Dollars, which will be mailed out in early 2025, will provide $3 billion in support for approximately 12.5 million adults and 2.5 million children. Happy New Year!

Commoners and millionaires will receive the same sum; to qualify you must have filed an income tax return in 2023 and not be bankrupt or incarcerated in 2024.

Speaking of restraints, do you think your personal budget is tight?

Get this: The government is now projecting a deficit of $6.6 billion in 2024–2025, which is an improvement of $3.2 billion from the outlook published in the 2024 Budget. Over the medium term, the government projects a deficit of $1.5 billion in 2025–26, followed by a surplus of $0.9 billion in 2026–2027.

The Minister of Finance, Peter Bethlenfalvy, maintains the government is making life more affordable for all Ontarians “while retaining prudent, responsible fiscal management.”

Dougie Dollars are miniscule compared to the massive sums American politicians legally and illegally spend to win the hearts and ballots of their voters.

When it comes to vote buying, our friends to the south go big. For instance, Elon Musk was offering $1 million a day until November 5 to a lucky person who would be chosen at random. To win the lottery, the person had to be a registered voter in a swing state and sign a petition circulated by the billionaire’s political action committee.

Meanwhile, back in Ontario, the opposition parties are all indignant about Ford’s obvious ploy to use tax dollars to curry the favour of electors.

Should you be insulted to think your vote can be bought for $200? Do you think that non-Conservative voters are suddenly going to support the Tories because they got a $200 cheque from the Conservative government? If you are a life-long, true blue Conservative are you going to become even more loyal to your party simply because your leader has forked out 200 bucks?

Unless there is a rapid shift in voter attitudes, Ford need not worry about losing power. Most public opinion polls show 40 per cent back the ruling party. That level of support would give the Premier another majority.

He ought not fret about his political shelf life expiring anytime soon. Ford was first elected in 2018. It will be at least 2028 before he faces calls for his resignation.

So, yes, that $3 billion should be spent elsewhere. But what are you going to do? Send it back?

We must denounce and decry this misuse of public funds.

But at the same time, we can merely accept the “rebate.” It’s our money.

Think of what you could do with an extra $200. You might be able to splurge on another bag of groceries, or stock up on some fuel just in time to tune up the snowblower. Or you could purchase some more booze, now available almost everywhere in Ontario.

And, since the season of giving will be soon upon us, you could donate your payment to your favourite charity.

How are you going to spend your $200? Let us know at rmahoney@seawaynews.media