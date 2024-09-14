Diversity Cornwall stood by solid principles

The Editor,

Re: Mac’s Musings, August 28, Barred from Pride parade: Duncan, Quinn failed political purity test;

Mr. McIntosh strikes again with his comments on the Diversity Cornwall and Capital Pride decisions. Once again, Claude shows his lack of understanding of issues affecting communities other than his own privileged, straight, White, male box.

Diversity Cornwall chose to “dis-invite” Messrs. Duncan and Quinn, not because of the party they represent but rather because of the constituents that they chose to not represent.

Mr. Quinn voted along party lines against NDP private member’s Bill 42, a bill that would establish an advisory committee on gender-affirming health care.

Mr. Duncan was notably silent when Party leader, Pierre Poilievre made comments about “biological males” in female spaces.

Mr. Duncan noted that it was ironic that he, an out gay man, was not included in a local a Pride event. I guess Mr. Duncan feels Pride does not include anyone other than gays.

Representing one’s constituents involves more that marching in Pride events. It means speaking out in defence of marginalized members of our community.

Mr. McIntosh then went on to ask, “Will Jews be banned next year, as they were in Ottawa this year?”

Nowhere in Capital Pride’s statement of support for Palestinians did it state that Jews were “banned” from attending any Pride events, including the parade. Further, a follow-up clarification issued by Capital Pride made it abundantly clear that all were welcome.

One might contend that both Diversity Cornwall and Capital Pride might have handled these issues differently. However, both groups stood by solid principles in defending and supporting people who have, and continue to be, oppressed.

Perhaps Mr. McIntosh would do better to stick to issues that he knows about.

Christine Chevalier, Ingleside