Expect to be shaken more in the future

Weather has always been a fascinating topic, and it is getting even more interesting as our planet warms.

Extreme weather events – prolonged heat waves, downpours, hail storms and strong winds — have become common.

It is not your imagination that we have had some serious weather over the last few years.

As a hotter atmosphere fuels supercells, more and more people are exposed to Mother Nature’s wrath since violent storms have become more frequent in heavily populated areas. Ontario is becoming Tornado Capital of Canada, according to Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP.)

Experts figure that around 230 tornadoes occur in Canada each year, although only around 60 are formally confirmed. Until recently, over a 30-year period, Saskatchewan had the most tornadoes – an average of 17.4 per year. Now, that dubious distinction goes to Ontario, where, between 1991 and 2020, there have been an average of 18.3 tornadoes per year.

Canada probably gets more tornadoes than any other country with the exception of the United States. Maps that track storms show that Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec get hammered as often as Southern Ontario, although, fortunately few of these storms cause much destruction. Most tornadoes do not merit a rating of F2, since their wind speeds are below 253 kilometres per hour. If we get an F5, with blasts of 419 to 512 kilometres per hour, we may not be around to talk about it.

NTP investigators use a colourful lexicon to classify storms. For instance, VFCAs (vortex-funnel clouds aloft), include sub-tornadic vortices, gustnadoes, and dust devils. Downbursts refer to downbursts with a maximum diameter of 4 km or less

“Unclassified Visual Vortex” is assigned if there is not enough evidence to classify a reported vortex as either a tornado or a non-tornadic vortex, and additional evidence is not expected.

Regardless of how it is labelled, any strong wind can be destructive and frightening.

Images of drivers stranded in flooded cars, streets transformed into lakes and trees snapped like match sticks underscore the severity of recent extreme storms.

Governments and most people have emergency response plans so they can mitigate the damage caused by natural threats. We are supposed to have survival kits that are supposed to help us fend for ourselves for at least three days.

Hurricanes can often be predicted one or two days in advance of their landfall, but tornadoes can appear out of nowhere.

Ostensibly, farmers would have an early warning system because it is believed that livestock and certain other animals can hear and sense impending tornadoes. Studies suggest birds may have the ability to predict hurricanes and cyclones much further in advance than people can.

But, despite good intentions, everyone is usually caught off-guard, whenever, a big storm rolls through. Environment Canada warns the public about tornadoes, however, they are hard to predict. Moving at speeds of up to 70 kilometres per hour, tornadoes usually start with thunder, lightning and rain. Anyone who has been caught up in one never forgets the experience — the angry wind can sound like a freight train. If you also see airborne trucks, you know that you are in for a really bad hair day.

You know the drill. See a tornado coming, get in a bathroom, closet, or ditch, and stay away from windows and mobile homes. Most deaths and injury occur when buildings collapse or when people are struck by flying debris, especially glass.

We are now obliged to consider building “climate resilience” to better gird ourselves against the next weather-related menace.

There is talk of amending building codes so that new buildings would have hurricane straps instead of nails to secure roofs to the walls. These galvanized steel fasteners would help prevent roofs from being ripped off.

Scientists continue to improve forecasts and improve understanding of weather systems.

There are some simple steps home owners can take to be ready in the event high winds start battering them. If you keep your yard tidy, you can reduce the chance of stuff flying around and hurting somebody. Trim dead branches and cut down dead trees; make sure garbage cans and lawn furniture are safely tucked away, all the time.

If the current wild weather patterns continue, we will have to grow accustomed to battening down the hatches. Between weather events, we will have to keep our eye on the skies, check weather forecast, and watch for signs from the animals.