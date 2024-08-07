Do not try this at home

Consider the source. It is a caveat we know we should always keep top of mind all of the time. But too many of us let our guard down when approached by strangers, and that is when the hucksters, charlatans and common crooks pounce on their unsuspecting victims.

Alert, informed and cautious consumers can easily ward off the liars, thieves and sickos lurking out there in cyberspace.

Our red flags pop up whenever we are assured that a self-declared “expert” has devised a new and revolutionary way of improving our lives.

And yet, sadly, not enough people are quick to dismiss quackery.

It is bad enough that too many folks say they get their “news” from TikTok. However, it is indeed disheartening that untold masses are sucked in by bogus claims concocted by poseurs in their kitchens.

Incredibly, an anti-sunscreen movement has gained popularity with claims that the products can cause cancer.

Do not use homemade sunscreen, which in some cases, can do more harm than good. Health Canada has been obliged to issue that warning because homemade sunscreen recipes are becoming increasingly common on social media. Promoted by “wellness” influencers, these concoctions are essentially mixtures of food products. There are different blends, but common recipes call for a mixture of beeswax, shea butter, coconut oil, with a shot of zinc oxide powder.

Lifestyle content creators have gazillions of followers.

But popularity does not equate intelligence.

Dermatologists, people who actually have some credentials in this field, stress that the homemade blends are a waste of materials and could harm your skin.

Health Canada stresses you should use only sunscreens approved for sale in Canada to protect against the sun’s UV rays. Consumers can identify approved sunscreens by their Drug Identification Number (DIN) or Natural Product Number (NPN). Making and using homemade sunscreen products present risks, as they are unlikely to be effective at protecting you from the sun’s harmful UV rays.

All sunscreens approved for sale in Canada must have a Drug Identification Number (DIN) or Natural Product Number (NPN). This means Health Canada has determined that the benefits of using the product outweigh the potential risks, when used as directed.

In addition to nutty homemade sunscreen recipes, Health Canada is aware that there are myths and misinformation circulating on social media about the safety of sunscreens, claiming that their ingredients are harmful to the skin and can cause cancer. All authorized sunscreens on the market are safe when used as directed, the department says.

Exposure to the sun without adequate protection is the leading cause of skin cancer. Sunscreens provide significant health benefits. When used with other sun protection measures such as wearing protective clothing, seeking shade, and avoiding peak sun hours, they reduce the risk of developing skin cancer, protect people from sunburn and protect against premature aging of the skin.

But nothing is perfect. Rare mild to moderate skin reactions may develop in individuals with an allergy or sensitivity to one or more ingredients in sunscreen products, however, the benefits of sunscreen to prevent sunburn and reduce the risk of skin cancer continue to greatly outweigh any risk of local skin reactions.

Home remedies have been around long before Hippocrates began conducting his first experiments and defining what we know today as modern medicine.

With time, many quaint amateur methods have been debunked. For example, at one time it was considered smart to apply butter or toothpaste to sunburned skin. Both substances can usually cause more pain than they relieve. Cool water still works. Or you could try some approved ointments.

It is wonderful to be creative and self-reliant, when it comes to home décor or food production. Who does not love a hand-crafted gift? Gardens cut grocery bills; woodstoves are solid sources of heat.

Home hacks are great fun, as long as nobody gets hurt. Why use metal fasteners when 100 feet of duct tape will get the job done? Turn every container imaginable into a planter. Transform old jeans into storage units.

Understandably, do-it-yourselfers take great pride in completing home renovations.

But, in the interest of self-preservation, plumbing and electricity should be left to professionals.

Just as you should not try to make your own sunblock, you do not want to attempt to cobble together your own bike helmet or children’s car seat.

It is indeed depressing to think that some people need to be reminded that, when it comes to the making of sunscreen, do not try this at home.