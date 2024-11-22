“Dougie Dollars” could have costly fallout

The Editor,

Regarding your editorial, “Denounce, decry and take our money,” Seaway News, November 13;

In the 2023 Income Tax Form for Ontario, the federal government kept their tax rates constant over the 2022 tax year while the Ontario Government raised their rates by 0.16 per cent. This may be minor (basically at $1 in taxes it would amount to an extra 16 cents in taxes) but apply that if the taxable income is over $100,000, for example, and the higher the taxable income, the more it will cost in Ontario taxes.

Whether the $200 is of value or not will depend on whether the recipient keeps within a budget. For those, like myself, who know their income and keep their expenses below that amount, it becomes an extra.

If the Dougie Dollars are constructed as a bribe to induce people to vote Conservative, there may be repercussions to them. If anyone objects to losing the next provincial election in Ontario, there will be nothing for anyone in Canada from going to the RCMP and filing charges at the federal government level against the Ontario provincial Conservatives for vote-buying. Doug Ford can not absolutely predict that there will be a federal Conservative government to waylay the charges.

I have a print copy of the Ontario Elections Act at home. When I get a chance to read through that document, it will be interesting what may come up.

Siegfried Grabs, Moose Creek