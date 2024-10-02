Everyone can be bird friendly

“Thunk!” That, of course, is the unmistakable and sickening sound of a tiny songbird striking a window pane. If the winged creature is lucky, it will survive the collision. Slightly stunned, it will dust itself off and carry on. But, too often bird-window contacts do not end well for the small fragile flyers. It is estimated that half of the birds that bounce off windows die from their injuries or become easy prey for other animals because they can’t fend for themselves.

So you may be asking, “Birds? Really?” With all the serious issues to be worried about, why would we be at all concerned about the plight of birds? Good question. For starters, if you know what is good for you, you will spend a lot of time outdoors, just taking in the wonders of the natural world. Studies have consistently demonstrated that people who spend two hours a week in green spaces are more likely to enjoy better health than those who don’t.

Plus, the health and variety of wildlife are key indicators of the condition of our planet. Wild animals are “canaries in the mine shaft,” barometers of the state of our environment. You want your biota to be diverse and thriving.

Consider the beauty, grace and magnetism of our fine-feathered friends. Think of the spellbinding flight of a hummingbird. A lanky blue heron can appear statuesque. Every male cardinal is drop-dead gorgeous. Now try to think of a world without the calls of the loon and the Canada goose.

And birds play vital roles in our ecosystems, which need all the help they can get, frankly. Birds provide benefits such as pest control, pollination, seed dispersal, and photo opportunities. Birders flock to prime viewing areas, stimulating the economy and forcing traffic to slow down.

As the human animal has evolved, we have gained a greater appreciation for the wildlife we share our planet with. Concerted efforts by government and citizens continue to try to mitigate the impact “progress” is having on flora and fauna. There is a movement afoot to design bird-friendly buildings.

It does not take much to reduce the risks of birds being killed. Birds fly into windows because they do not realize that glass has no give. They see trees or sky reflected in the window and assume they are on a safe and clear flight path.

One of the best ways to steer birds away from windows is to install bird-safe markings. There are all sorts of tapes and decals on the market. The goal is to create a pattern to warn birds that they are headed for a solid, and potentially lethal, surface. Installation of markings requires patience and precision. You could be creative and paint a picture on the outside of your windows. But do not delay; the weather is getting chilly; this is not a winter job. You can turn off lights and close curtains or blinds when rooms are not in use, keep houseplants away from windows, and, here’s a crowd favourite – don’t wash the windows. Strikes can be avoided by reducing the frequency of window cleaning and by avoiding cleaning windows during migratory seasons.

In addition to buildings and windows, another menace is the house cat. On average, cats kill more than 100 million birds each year in Canada. If you bell your cat or keep it indoors you could help slow a gruesome pattern. In the last 50 years, North American bird populations have dropped by more than 25 per cent. Three billion of our birds, including common species that live in our towns and cities, are gone. “This is massive,” notes Nature Canada. “We can reverse this trend with coordinated, science-backed action. Is your city bird friendly?”

Cornwall is hoping to earn the “bird friendly” label, a distinction that the city has come so close to earning.

Cornwall committed to becoming a bird-friendly city in December of 2022. Alas, it missed the minimum threshold by four of the required 26 points to achieve entry-level certification, Councillor Sarah Good noted in her motion calling for the city to step up pro-bird actions and re-apply for the certification.

Staff has been asked to prepare a report on the proposal which, among other things, suggests that the city implement by-laws to restrict domestic cats from roaming freely outdoors and to preserve dead or dying trees in areas where public safety is not compromised, therefore providing vital habitat for birds. Another by-law would require that all newly installed municipal lighting be 3000K or less to minimize the adverse effects on bird migration and behavior. Plus, there would be a municipal ban on the use of pesticides to safeguard bird health and ensure a more sustainable and bird-friendly environment. And a by-law would oblige the installation of bird-friendly window tape on all municipal buildings over the next five years and promote its use on private buildings to prevent bird collisions.

Some of these laudable ideas may never get off the ground. But bird-friendly actions are not dependent on the approval of city council.

Obviously, citizens everywhere can take matters into their own hands, implementing their personal and individual bird-friendly practices, without ruffling any feathers. If all goes well, you may never hear that horrible “Thunk” ever again.