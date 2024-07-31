Extended deadline for asylum seekers required to avert crisis

The announcement of the impending closure of the IRCC Asylum Centre at the Dev Hotel in Cornwall has left the community in shock and concern. Over 60 community members from 43 local organizations gathered on July 17, 2024, to discuss the ramifications of this abrupt decision, affecting more than 500 asylum seekers expected to vacate by August 1, 2024. This unrealistic and inhumane timeline demands immediate reconsideration.

A letter drafted by the United Way Centraide SDG and co-signed by 15 local organizations requests a 60-day extension from Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Minister Marc Miller, Housing and Infrastructure Minister Sean Fraser, and Treasury Board President Anita Anand. This extension is crucial to secure alternative housing and prevent a crisis that could see many asylum seekers homeless or displaced from the community they have started to call home.

Cornwall has shown immense compassion in welcoming and integrating asylum seekers over the past two years. Despite limited resources, local organizations and residents have provided support, employment, and a sense of belonging. However, this sudden deadline threatens to undo all these efforts, plunging asylum seekers into new uncertainty and hardship.

The implications are far-reaching. Over 200 asylum seekers are employed in Cornwall, contributing to the local economy. Their relocation would disrupt their lives and the local businesses that depend on their work. In addition, children face the trauma of being uprooted, impacting their mental health and education.

Cornwall is already grappling with visible homelessness and a housing shortage, issues that this sudden influx of displaced individuals will exacerbate. As Sonia Anaïs Behilil, Executive Director of ACFO SDG, highlighted, the community’s resources are stretched thin. Immigration service providers are limited, and community agencies are overwhelmed and underfunded. Without additional support and secure housing alternatives, the expulsion of asylum seekers will strain social cohesion by breaking community bonds, increase isolation by displacing individuals from their support networks, and heighten social tensions due to increased competition for limited housing resources.

The request for a 60-day extension is not unreasonable. It is a necessary measure to ensure that asylum seekers are not thrown into chaos and that the community can mobilize resources effectively to prevent a humanitarian crisis. In a country facing a nationwide housing shortage, expecting individuals to secure accommodation within 30 days is both impractical and unjust.

The federal government must reconsider this end date. Asylum seekers have already endured unimaginable hardships, fleeing their home countries in search of safety and stability. They deserve a fair chance to rebuild their lives without the constant threat of displacement. Extending the deadline would demonstrate compassion, respect for human dignity, and a commitment to the values of inclusivity and support Canada prides itself on.

In conclusion, the closure of the IRCC Asylum Centre at the Dev Hotel, if carried out as planned, will have devastating consequences for the asylum seekers and for the entire community. The Federal government must heed the call for an extension, allowing for a more orderly and humane transition. The people of Cornwall have shown their willingness to help; now, it is time for the government to do the same.