Fearless predictions for the year ahead

Apart from death and taxes, there are few certainties in life. Yet, at the beginning of a new year, it is customary to look in the crystal ball and try to imagine what may transpire over the next 12 months.

And there are some certain news items that are bound to unfold. For example, now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has finally announced he will quit, for the foreseeable future, we will definitely see continued criticism of his government. You can bet on the opposition to pound away at Trudeau and anyone associated with the Liberal party, because that is what the opposition is supposed to do.

Watch for discounts on “F— Trudeau” merchandise and for a proliferation of “F— Whoever Replaces Trudeau” flags.

This year, voters will go to the polls in a federal election and perhaps be asked to give Ontario Premier Doug Ford another majority mandate.

Garbage and recycling will continue to be the topics of heated debate.

In Cornwall, much has already been said and written about the issues, which were handled in a 299-page biosolids, organics and septage master plan, that was adopted in 2024, which no doubt was read by all citizens of the Seaway City. The plan was prompted by warnings that the city landfill has less than 10 years of capacity remaining “if significant diversion of waste away from the landfill cannot be achieved.” To extend the capacity, biosolids, septage and organics must be diverted from the landfill site.

January 1 marked significant changes to the way trash and recyclable materials in this region are being managed.

At the start of 2025, Cornwall started a residential green bin source separated organics program, a.k.a. the Green Bins, where all food waste and an assortment of other compostables are to be deposited. At the same time, mandatory use of clear garbage bags has been implemented. As with anything new, communication is vital, and, based on the initial feedback, there will continue to be some confusion over how these new systems are to work.

Speaking of a failure to communicate, many businesses, industries and charities in the region were caught off-guard when the new blue box program went into effect. Households are not affected by the Ontario government’s introduction of the Individual Producer Responsibility (IPR) Plan that makes producers pay for residential blue box program. But Industrial, Commercial and Institutional (IC&I) property owners must arrange for their own recycling services, by hauling materials to a waste drop-off or obtaining private collection. ICI properties also include churches, daycares, campgrounds, libraries, arenas, shelters and food banks.

Watch out for grumbling when the full impact of these new rules is felt. No doubt there will be more clandestine illegal dumping in 2025.

What do you make of artificial intelligence? Problem or promise? The conversation about how technology will alter the way we live, work and see our world, is just getting started.

Listen for much gnashing of teeth and invective when property tax bills begin arriving. Watch for local politicians doing their best to point the finger of blame at other levels of government for lack of funding, and the Ontario Provincial Police for the massive hike in its bill.

Last year, Mathieu Fleury’s departure after about a year as Cornwall CEO had tongues wagging. His successor, who will be appointed soon, will enjoy a brief honeymoon period of sorts, a “Getting to know you” break-in period, for at least a few days. Inevitably, though, the new boss will have to start making some difficult, and probably unpopular, decisions because that is what a CEO does.

Among the many letters we received last year were pieces of correspondence dealing with a wide range of subjects, including water meters, litter, and the idea of Cornwall landing a University of Ottawa campus. These topics will continue to be talked about in 2025.

Also be prepared to read more about the need to improve streets and roads, and to engage in dialogue with each other.

You may also experience an urge to wave the flag. To counter the “America First” anthem, Canadian companies will begin touting “Made In Canada” products.

People will continue to gripe about bad service at brick-and-mortar establishments, the cost of everything, built-in obsolescence, Canada Post, parking, lack of parking, large vehicles that park too close to smaller vehicles, and electric scooters.

Water meters will sporadically get folks steamed, even though the devices are an effective way to conserve water and to ensure fair billing.

Money matters, a lot. That is why the high price of living will keep people awake at night. Food banks will do their best to keep up with increased requests for assistance; community support for non-profit organizations will be as vital as ever.

We will see ongoing lobbying from various sources in efforts to persuade governments to allocate more funds for health care and housing. Further privatization of health care will raise new concerns about Canada emulating the States, in a very bad way.

Wage gaps will become top of mind, as Ontario’s community health sector sounds the alarm about pay disparity that sees 200,000 health workers earning less than peers in hospitals and schools.

The year ended on an upbeat note with the Cornwall Economic Development department’s “Year in Review” event, which stressed that despite challenges, Cornwall enjoyed “significant investments in technology, job creation, and housing development.”

Optimists would predict that we will report more such good economic news at the end of 2025. As they say, only time will tell.

Let us know what you think at rmahoney@seawaynews.media