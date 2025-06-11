From Fur Trade to Final Sale: HBC Closes Its Doors After 355 Years

OP/ED – JASON SETNYK

From fur trade to fashion floors, Hudson’s Bay was a national fixture and Canada’s storefront. Its bold stripes of green, red, yellow, and indigo stretched across wool blankets like brushstrokes on a canvas of Canadian identity. It was where we bought winter coats, wedding gifts, and our first grown-up dishes. It was woven into the rhythms of our lives – and now, it’s gone.

Founded in 1670 by royal charter of King Charles II, the Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) began as a fur trading empire, granted control over Rupert’s Land – an expanse so large it dwarfed most nations. The company’s posts became outposts of commerce and culture, laying groundwork for the settlement of vast parts of Canada. For a time, HBC essentially was Canada’s economy.

As the fur trade declined, HBC evolved. In 1881, it opened its first department store in Winnipeg, beginning a new chapter as a retail giant. For over a century, its storefronts offered a little of everything – clothing, cosmetics, appliances, even toboggans. Its name alone carried weight; shopping at “The Bay” suggested quality, tradition, and a distinctly Canadian pride.

But even the most storied institutions must adapt, and Hudson’s Bay found itself increasingly out of step. The digital revolution changed how we shop, while box stores and online giants ate away at market share. Mistimed pivots, economic pressures, and shifting habits all played a part. After filing for creditor protection in March 2025, HBC officially closed its doors on June 1, bringing 355 years of continuous operation to an end.

Cornwall residents have seen this story unfold before. Zellers, once a family-friendly staple, vanished in 2013. Sears, with its glossy catalogues and reliable service counters, closed not long after. Hudson’s Bay was the last of its kind in Canada. Its loss marks the end of an era.

There is a sliver of continuity. Canadian Tire acquired the company’s trademarks, including the iconic multicoloured stripe. While the brand may survive in merchandise and nostalgia, the lived experience – walking into a bustling store, greeting familiar staff, feeling the heft of a winter coat – has passed.

Still, the legacy of Hudson’s Bay is unmatched. It helped map the country, shape trade, and build communities. Its story stretches from fur pelts to fashion runways, from birchbark canoes to downtown escalators. It stood for something enduring – service, quality, and national identity.

So here’s to The Bay: to parades down holiday aisles, to late-night gift runs, and to the unmistakable comfort of a striped wool blanket on a cold night. You helped shape Canada – and your story deserves to be remembered.