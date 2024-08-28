Gearing up for another rollercoaster

So by now, we ought to have recovered from the rollercoaster that was Paris 2024. If you watched the Summer Olympics closely, you were bound to have some sort of letdown after enjoying the highs and suffering the lows of the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad.

Fans experienced the gamut of emotions. There was wonderment, even before the competitions officially began. The drone scandal had everyone wondering what sort of edge the Canadian women’s soccer team could gain by spying on a New Zealand team practice. Honestly.

Of course, we beamed with pride when Céline Dion capped off the opening ceremonies. In her first public appearance in four years, she stood on the balcony of the Eiffel Tower, and sang Edith Piaf’s song Hymne à l’amour. And then we were left wondering what some of the other performances were supposed to represent, if anything at all.

Fans at home were surfing for replays online when controversy erupted over a scene starring LGBTQ+ icon Barbara Butch, and drag artists, who allegedly were recreating, in an allegedly offensive manner, “The Last Supper.” The subsequent debate about what it really intended to portray was as entertaining and exhausting as the artistic swimming team routines.

Showcasing sports that rarely get a wide audience, the Games gave spectators a new appreciation for disciplines such as race walking and trampoline.

Casual beach volleyball fans were exposed to the athleticism of players. Speaking of exposure, the attire of some female competitors left little to the imagination. Many of the stars obviously revelled in the attention. Pole vaulter Alyson Newman, for example, gained notoriety for twerking after her bronze medal leap.

However, many felt aspects of the coverage were tone deaf.

At the “gender equal” Games, the official Olympics broadcaster felt compelled to caution camera operators not to film or frame female athletes in sexist ways while some commentators were chastised for making sexist remarks.

And then there were the “experts” on TV who could not refrain from making vapid observations about some spat between athletes on social media.

It was taxing to watch others strive to go higher and faster.

Difficult choices had to be made, priorities established. Cut the grass or watch the hammer throw? Buy groceries or take in the shot put competition? Weed the garden or marvel at the speed rock climbers?

The physical toll was considerable. Blood pressure rose when the Canadians were striving to get out of the “lucky losers” volleyball group and eventually advance to win a history-making silver medal.

Sadness set in as Damian Warner could not defend his decathlon crown. Joints were tested while jumping up and down as Summer McIntosh cut through the water. Stress levels soared and hearts pounded as the men’s 4X100-metre relay team shocked everyone.

And, of course, there was a general uplift in the mood whenever O Canada was played during a medal presentation.

The Olympic experience can be both humbling and motivating. Obviously, the athletes are not ordinary people. They train all their lives for a few moments of glory. But how do these extraordinary humans perform such incredible feats, and literally stand on their heads? How do they not break something when they whip their bodies off the parallel bars? How can these fit and fabulous people be the best in the world, and yet, in most cases, come across as being gracious and humble?

Few can emulate the prowess of the champions but many can try. The traditional post-Games effect will no doubt result in a spike in the number of new beach volleyball fans, hammer throwers and competitive swimmers.

While not everyone is athletically inclined, the excellence displayed in Paris may persuade some to reconsider their sedentary lifestyles, and try to get into better shape, or at least cut back on screen time.

For two weeks, if you shut out the real world, the Games did uphold the values of excellence, respect and friendship. Unabashed flag-waving was permissible, even encouraged.

After a few days of post-Games recovery, we must prepare to take in the Paralympic Summer Games. Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysées will be the stage for this “groundbreaking” celebration in the heart of Paris August 28.

“While the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony will be the first of its kind, its monumental and popular concept is, for me, first and foremost a magnificent source of inspiration. From the Champs-Elysées to Place de la Concorde, I look forward to creating this spectacle that will transform the heart of Paris, with performances that have never been seen before. A spectacle that will showcase the Paralympic athletes and the values that they embody. A spectacle that will unite spectators and television audiences worldwide around the unique spirit of the Paralympic Games,” promises Thomas Jolly, Artistic Director for the ceremonies.

The Olympic Games opener with Céline Dion and Barbara Butch is a tough act to follow. We cannot wait to see the August 28 spectacle, enjoy the ensuing “debates” and wonder who will be offended.