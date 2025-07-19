God’s team and saying moron in Russian

A smorgasbord of munchies as we swelter/suffer through the Dog Days of Summer.

The Dallas Cowboys – Jerry Jones, leggy cheerleaders, et al. – might be ‘America’s Team’, but the lowly, pathetic, struggling Chicago White Sox, who have been served up as cannon fodder this season, can claim to be ‘God’s Team’. America’s first Pope – sorry Donald – who goes by Leo is a big-time White Sox fan. A glance at the standings shows the Sox are in need of a large dose of divine intervention. …. Love to be a bug on V. Putin’s Kremlin office wall after he finishes a telephone conversation with Trump. How do they say moron in Russian? … The search is on for a New Democratic Party (NDP) federal leader to replace the disaster called Jagmeet Singh is under way. Unfortunately, there isn’t a Jack Layton to be found.

In the Excited States of America, it is easier to buy a line of cocaine than a Cuban cigar. … Between 1988 and 1994, when the U.S. was waging its ‘War on Drugs’, hundreds of Blacks in Los Angeles were being arrested, convicted and given long prison sentences, but during that time not a single white person was charged, yet statistics showed that two-thirds of cocaine users in LA were white. … Worst rule in baseball: the intentional walk. Doesn’t say much about confidence in a pitcher who is paid $25 million a year to strike out batters. Heck, the bat boy can give an intentional walk. … Hang in there folks, six more months and we can complain about freezing temperatures and snow. …

BACK IN JULY 1969: Rev. Kent Doe of Trinity Anglican Church, activist and youth leader, staged a series of solitary noon-hour protests – complete with placard – in front of the United Counties Jail on Water Street. He called on the province to improve conditions in the old, over-crowded jail, or build a new facility. … The University of Ottawa extension courses in Cornwall expanded to 360 adult students working on bachelor of arts degrees. The program was started in 1963 with 100 students. … Msgr. R. J.MacDonald celebrated his 40th year serving St. Columban’s Parish, 17 of them as pastor. Father R. J. was the de facto chaperone at Saturday night teen dances at St. Columban’s Hall. Couple dancing a little to close received a gentle tap on the shoulder. … Cornwall native Leo Degan, who served with the U. S. Navy in Vietnam, was awarded the Navy Commendation medal for his act of courage while under enemy fire. … Rivermead Dairy, 37 Cumberland St., observed its 40th year in business with the same management. … With a $250,000 debit hanging over its head, the YMCA on Fourth Street East closed its doors. The ‘Y’ had moved from First Street West to the new building in 1962. Numerous ‘Save the Y’ campaigns failed to keep the proverbial wolf from the door. … With one of its production lines shutting down, 650 workers at Courtaulds received lay-off notices. … William Girard won the overall prize in the first International Seaway Bathtub Derby run on Cornwall Canal. Other top winners were East Cornwall Business Association with Leo Laurin at the throttle and the CJSS Radio entry piloted by Byron Gallinger. A crowd estimated at 30,000 watched the races. … David Petepiece of the Stormont Yacht Club won his second consecutive Canadian GP 14 class championship. … Alex McAllister nailed down his third straight Cornwall Golf and Country Club men’s ‘A’ title, edging Gary MacDonald in a three-hole playoff. … Former Cornwall Wildcats star Chuck Li was Oshawa Green Gaels leading scorer with 42 goals and 73 assists. The Gaels were shooting for a seventh straight Canadian junior lacrosse title. … Alvin ‘Corky’ Corey Jr., member of Massena Picky’s in the North End Fastball League, was killed in a car accident. … Cornwall Royals, charter members of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, announced that Jim Larin was returning to the team as head coach after a season as St. Lawrence College head coach. Ed Lumley was named assistant coach. The new management (ownership) line-up was made up of G. B. (Bunny) Markell, president; Larry “Red” Lascelle, vice-president; Paul Emard, secretary; Luc Emard, treasurer; and Nom Baril, general manager and head of player development. … Wayne Murphy struck out 17 and allowed just one base hit in the seventh as Cornwall Cubs defeated Alexandria Blues 3-1 in junior baseball action. … A coroner’s jury investigating the cause of a 37-vehicle pile-up on Highway 401 just east of McConnell Avenue called for the closure of the city’s industrial dump on the south side of the 401 near the crash site. There was speculation smoke from the dump (garbage was burned) exacerbated foggy conditions in the area and reduced visibility to near zero.

TRIVIA ANSWER: Marg Osburne performed with Charlie Chamberlain on the the CBC television program Don Messier’s Jubilee. It ran from 1959 until 1969 when CBC cancelled the show. At the time, it was the second most watched show on CBC television, second to Hockey Night in Canada. The cancellation caused an uproar across the country. Even Prime Minister John Diefenbaker, a fan of the show, was critical of the decision to cancel.

TRIVIA: Charles Tupper served just 69 days as Canada’s prime minister – May 1-July 8, 1896 – the shortest tenure on record. Which post-Second World War prime minister had the second shortest term.

QUOTED: The greatest lesson in life is to know that even fools are right … sometimes.

-Winston Churchill