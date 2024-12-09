Government kicks a generation to the curb

December 9, 2024 — Changed at 10 h 59 min on November 29, 2024
Reading time: 30 s
Seaway News
Comment count:
Government kicks a generation to the curb

The Editor,

With wanton prejudice, the Government of Canada has deemed a legion of deserving Canadians to be “nonworking,” and by an unjust and unfair criteria disqualified them from the proposed $250 “Working Canadians Rebate.”

And what about the excluded, the retirees, homemakers, and others, that raise children, maintain homes, care for ill or aging loved ones, volunteer in the community — a generation squeezed like everyone else for government taxes and fees all year, every year — but not considered as “working”?

Are our Members of Parliament so oblivious? Are politicians confessing that these are labours on which they place little to no value?

All work, and all persons that sustain Canadian society, industry and commerce, should be recognized and treated evenly. The Government of Canada’s “Working Canadians Rebate” proposal needs amending …and now!

James Marshall, Cornwall

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

City has failed to communicate with citizens
Opinion

City has failed to communicate with citizens

The Editor, There have been many changes to Cornwall since I lived here in the early 70's! One change that is not beneficial…