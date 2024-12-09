Government kicks a generation to the curb

The Editor,

With wanton prejudice, the Government of Canada has deemed a legion of deserving Canadians to be “nonworking,” and by an unjust and unfair criteria disqualified them from the proposed $250 “Working Canadians Rebate.”

And what about the excluded, the retirees, homemakers, and others, that raise children, maintain homes, care for ill or aging loved ones, volunteer in the community — a generation squeezed like everyone else for government taxes and fees all year, every year — but not considered as “working”?

Are our Members of Parliament so oblivious? Are politicians confessing that these are labours on which they place little to no value?

All work, and all persons that sustain Canadian society, industry and commerce, should be recognized and treated evenly. The Government of Canada’s “Working Canadians Rebate” proposal needs amending …and now!

James Marshall, Cornwall