Government must deal with epidemic

The Editor,

Violence against women and girls remains one of the most prevalent and pervasive human rights violations in the world. Globally, almost one in three women has been subjected to physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence, non-partner sexual violence, or both, at least once in their life.

As organizations such as the United Way, OCASI, Unifor, AMO, YWCA, WomanACT, the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres, Luke’s Place, the Ontario Nurses’ Association and even the United Nations continue to call for greater recognition of IPV as an epidemic, our provincial elected representatives seem unwilling to take action.

It is disheartening to learn that despite overwhelming support from these reputable groups, the Ontario government has chosen not to vote in favour of declaring intimate partner violence an epidemic. This lack of acknowledgment sends a damaging message to survivors, and to the many organizations and advocates working tirelessly to address this pervasive issue. The reality is that intimate partner violence affects thousands of Ontarians, cutting across all communities, races, and income levels. By refusing to recognize it as an epidemic, we are failing to provide the urgency and resources needed to combat this crisis.

In Ontario, gender-based violence is increasing. In late 2023, the Ontario Association of Interval Houses (OAITH) noted that over 52 weeks, there were 62 women and children killed in the province of Ontario. From 2014 to 2022, there were large increases in intimate partner violence among adults aged 25 to 64 years (an increase of 32%) and seniors aged 65 years and older (+42%). Physical assault was by far the most common form of intimate partner violence in 2022, followed by sexual assault.

The disappointment I feel over the silence of our local Member of Provincial Parliament, Nolan Quinn, on this critical issue is heart-wrenching. His social media platforms remain conspicuously absent of any statement or support for the call to recognize intimate partner violence as an epidemic. As our elected representative, it is disheartening to see him disregard the voices of those advocating for systemic change, as well as the countless survivors who continue to face violence behind closed doors.

We need to demand better. The Ontario government has a responsibility to listen to the experts and organizations leading the charge on this issue, and our MPP Nolan Quinn should use his platform to support efforts that will protect and empower survivors of intimate partner violence. We cannot afford to wait any longer. Intimate partner violence is an epidemic, and it requires immediate, coordinated action at all levels of government.

Kelly Bergeron, Cornwall