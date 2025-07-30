Homelessness Surpassing Capacity, An Emergency Unfolding

Seaway News

Cornwall’s housing crisis came into sharp focus at a June 23 council meeting when a local mother stood up during the proceedings to share that she and her six children, along with their 78-year-old grandfather, were living in a tent near the Aquatic Centre. She described the exhaustion and illness her family endured after being unhoused for days and the barriers they faced trying to access stable housing. As reported by the Standard-Freeholder, she said, “For 72 hours, we’ve been homeless; we’ve been sick… and the only thing I hear from you guys is ‘it’s not the time. There’s a place, there’s a time for this.’ There’s never time for the homeless.”

Her words interrupted the agenda but brought attention to an issue far more pressing than parliamentary decorum.

The City of Cornwall recently approved updates to its Encampment By-law at the July 14 meeting, clarifying rules around where temporary shelters can be located and how many tents are permitted in a single area. Director of Legal Services Wayne Meagher explained that the by-law aims to align with recent court decisions and legislation: “It takes account of the City of Hamilton case, current legislation, and balances the constitutional right to shelter with the City’s right to regulate land for public use.”

These revisions may help the City manage public lands, but they do little to help those with no alternative but to sleep outside. Interim General Manager of Human Services Lisa Smith confirmed that Parisien Manor is currently full and that the new transitional housing project, Massey Commons, won’t be ready until early 2026. She also explained that designated encampments, while explored by other municipalities, often lead to rising costs for infrastructure and services and are difficult to maintain.

Councillor Fred Ngoundjo, concerned that council was moving too quickly to approve the city’s housing needs assessment, argued for more discussion at the June 23 meeting. “Housing is a crisis… we have to show the residents that we’re spending time speaking and discussing housing,” he said.

He’s right to call for deeper conversations, but what’s needed more than talk is action and investment. Rents in Cornwall have risen sharply in recent years. Many residents now live paycheque to paycheque, and it doesn’t take much-a missed payment, illness, job loss-to push someone into homelessness. The issue is no longer limited to the most vulnerable; it affects working families, seniors, and youth.

There is some reason to be cautiously optimistic. The Carney government has made housing a priority, and if new funding materializes, municipalities like Cornwall could increase capacity. Locally, Devcore’s proposed expansion has the potential to house thousands more residents. But long-term solutions take time, and people need help now.

By-laws don’t solve homelessness-they manage the issue for everyone else. Maintaining public safety and protecting shared spaces is important, but these priorities can-and should-be pursued alongside compassion and real support for those experiencing homelessness.

Municipal governments are doing what they can, and the City of Cornwall-as well as local non-profits and charities-deserve credit for their efforts. But the scale of the crisis is beginning to exceed what local resources can handle. Greater support from provincial and federal governments is urgently needed.

The people living in tents are not statistics-they are neighbours, workers, parents, and grandparents. They belong to this community, and their struggles today could become our struggles tomorrow. As the crisis grows, we can’t lose sight of what we already know. Any real solution must begin by keeping their humanity front and centre.