Honouring Canada’s Role in the Liberation of the Netherlands— 80 Years On

Eighty years ago, Canadian soldiers played a decisive role in one of the most consequential campaigns of the Second World War: the liberation of the Netherlands. From the flooded fields of the Scheldt to the contested bridges of Arnhem, more than 7,600 Canadians gave their lives in a mission that ended Nazi occupation in the region, and also forged a lasting friendship between Canada and the Dutch people.

That friendship continues to thrive today—and was reaffirmed this spring in South Dundas, where Her Excellency Margriet Vonno, Dutch Ambassador to Canada, joined MP Eric Duncan, retired Lt. Col. William Sheering, and local dignitaries to unveil a new historic plaque honouring the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry Highlanders. The Glens, as they are known, played a vital role in the campaign that led to the liberation of Dutch communities in 1944 and 1945.

The plaque, to be located in the Dutch Meadows development in Morrisburg, is one of nearly 70 throughout the region and part of a growing network of interpretive markers that share local military history with residents and visitors alike. Dutch Meadows itself pays tribute to this legacy with street names like Elst Avenue and Rotterdam Way—a subtle yet enduring reminder of the connection between two countries brought together by sacrifice and liberation.

Among those in attendance was André Pommier, a well-known community leader. André had the distinct privilege of participating in the ceremony alongside Ambassador Vonno. In a gesture rich with symbolism, André presented Her Excellency with the same SD&G Highlanders brooch that was once gifted to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. This brooch, bearing the Glens’ insignia, represents courage, honour, and the enduring ties between the Netherlands and Eastern Ontario. As André later reflected, it was a deeply meaningful experience—an opportunity to recognize the bravery that shaped our shared history.

Meanwhile, a new generation of Canadians has been making its own connections to the past. This spring, students from St. Joseph’s Catholic Secondary School in Cornwall traveled to Europe as part of the VE80 commemoration tour along with about a thousand other students from across Canada. Their itinerary included visits to major First and Second World War sites—among them the John Frost Bridge in Arnhem, the Overloon War Museum, and the Canadian War Cemetery at Bergen op Zoom, where 968 Canadians are buried. The trip offered a powerful opportunity for students to walk in the footsteps of soldiers, reflect on the cost of freedom, and represent their school and country with pride.

From placing poppies on gravestones to standing beneath the soaring arches of the Vimy Ridge Memorial, these students weren’t just learning history—they were living it beyond the pages of a history textbook. Their presence abroad is a testament to the lasting relevance of Canada’s wartime contributions, and to the importance of preserving those stories through education and experience.

As Canada marks the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Netherlands, we do so not with pageantry but with purpose: to honour those who served, to educate future generations, and to celebrate a bond that has only deepened with time.

The Dutch still send tulips. We still send students, listen to stories, and remember. Eighty years later, the gratitude remains mutual—and the friendship, unbreakable.