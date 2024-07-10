Hurry up and wait. Military people are familiar with that apparently paradoxical concept. Troops are told to hurry up and assemble and rapidly move to one location. And when they get there, they stand around doing nothing, while waiting for something to happen. Evidently, there is method behind the madness; it has something to do with readiness, contingencies and discipline, etc., etc.

Other non-military organizations also use the “hurry up and wait” approach, although they may describe it in other terms such as a “staff meeting,” or “due diligence.”

We are constantly warned that urgent action must be taken to solve the many problems of the world. But before anything concrete can be done to solve the troubles, stakeholders must be engaged, public input must be sought, plans drafted, reports prepared.

Good things take time and plans.

Consider the ongoing discussions about Cornwall’s future, an exercise that understandably stirs a wide range of opinions and emotions. The city is “at the cusp of a generational transformation,” according to a document posted on the city’s web site. Entitled “Future Ready-Forward Looking,” the post is meant to seek public comments on the bid to bring a University of Ottawa campus to town. On the surface, this is a motherhood issue, right? Who would not welcome a university with open arms? Well, this is not a straight-forward subject. Some people contend that $60,000 ought not be spent on a business plan to advance the idea; others affirm a university will not deal with labour shortages and the city already has a fine post-secondary institution — St. Lawrence College.

Just between us, $60,000 seems like a sound investment considering the long-term dividends a uOttawa campus would bring to the Seaway City. Cornwall would be in the big leagues.

Unfortunately, the city has gained national attention for homelessness, a problem that was tragically underscored by the death of Diane Hebert, a 67-year-old who was found dead late last year in a tent at Pointe Maligne Park. The former Parisien Manor was acquired by the city to house 20 people. Meanwhile, the Massey Commons transitional housing project is proceeding, despite opposition from a citizens’ group.

The number of people who are living rough is, by some estimates, 250.

This is a great place to live, if you can find an affordable apartment. Studies show that the average monthly rent in Cornwall last year was $1,030 which represents approximately 34 per cent of the total income of a household, higher than the generally accepted definition of “affordable,” when rent is 30 per cent or less of gross income. In 2023, the rental vacancy rate in the city was 2.8 per cent; Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation says a 3 per cent vacancy rate is the minimum rate for a healthy rental market.

Meanwhile, governments insist they are trying to accelerate the planning process to deal with housing shortages.

In the 2023/2024 Community Housing in Cornwall and SDG annual report, the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry and the city said, “In the face of a pressing housing crisis,” they have forged a collaborative alliance to tackle the challenges of accessing affordable housing in our region and “streamline processes and pool resources, leveraging our combined strengths to create efficient solutions.”

Great progress has been made in increasing the number of affordable community housing units, while trying to blend those developments within existing neighborhoods.

Blending in with the neighbours is a vital factor as the city ponders the nature of its generational transformation.

Several private multi-residential developments are being proposed. They include a 12-storey building with 160 apartments overlooking St. Lawrence College, a Pitt Street development that would feature 80 residential units and three commercial units and a proposed ten-storey building with 100 apartments on Second Street.

Plus, there is the massive 10 Brookdale Ave. plan to build two towers, stretching 24 and 18 storeys into the sky, containing more than 506 apartments on a three-acre site. This would be a big venture, making use of vacant land at Brookdale and Water Street. But detractors fear that the towers would ruin the waterfront.

At the same time, the city is asking residents to comment on Carleton University architecture students’ visions of future housing development along the shore of the St. Lawrence River. The students have presented ideas that would essentially combine the best of both worlds. They are based on mixing nature with people, pathways with buildings, green spaces and streets.

As Cornwall is transformed, the ultimate goal will be to move forward and strive for a balance that most people can live with. It will be impossible to arrive at a total consensus. The only way to please all of the people all of the time is to do nothing. And when it comes to housing, “Do Nothing” is not an option.