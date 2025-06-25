If Life Runs on Sundays, So Should Transit

Op/Ed – JASON SETNYK

You can shop, work, or worship on Sunday-but only if you have a car or other means of transportation. For the many Cornwall residents who rely on public transit, Sunday remains a day of isolation. Our buses stop on Saturday, even though our lives, economy, and responsibilities don’t.

In many Ontario cities, buses run seven days a week. In Cornwall, they stop short. Guelph, Kingston, Brantford, and Belleville all offer Sunday service, recognizing that public transit isn’t just a weekday utility-it’s a basic need. People don’t stop needing groceries, shifts, or community on Sundays.

Sunday service isn’t a luxury-it’s a lifeline.

For a city like Cornwall that prides itself on inclusion and community growth, the lack of Sunday transit creates barriers. Some seniors can’t attend church. Some retail and service workers making minimum wage have to take a cab to get to and from their jobs.

Shoppers can’t reach stores, and visitors can’t explore local attractions. That hurts not only individuals-it hurts our economy.

If people can’t get to where they need to go, and affordably, they might skip the trip altogether. Businesses lose out on both employees and customers. And residents who rely on transit-often those with limited incomes-may be forced to spend money on taxis they can’t afford (even though cab service is modestly priced). That’s not equitable or sustainable.

There’s already a blueprint to follow. Cornwall’s Saturday transit schedule works well and could easily be adapted for Sundays with slightly reduced hours, ending around 7 p.m. Even modest Sunday service would make a meaningful difference for many.

Mayor Justin Towndale has raised the issue of Sunday service more than once recently. That’s encouraging-because it means there may finally be the political will to do what’s long overdue: provide a full week of transit service in our city.

Seven-day-a-week bus service promotes accessibility, inclusion, and community growth. Public transit is essential to building a connected and livable city.

Cornwall’s economy doesn’t stop on Sundays. Neither should its buses.

It’s 2025. With nearly one million boarding’s a year on Cornwall Transit, shouldn’t our transit system work every day of the week?