Inflation’s Toll on Generosity

Op/Ed by JASON SETNYK

As Canadians face skyrocketing costs for rent, groceries, gas, and other essentials, an unsettling ripple effect is starting to take shape-one that could eventually undermine the charitable fabric of our communities here in Cornwall, SDG, and across the nation. Many people have less money in their pockets, and for some, no longer have any “extra” at all. And for charities and non-profits that rely on monetary donations, the pinch is becoming harder to ignore.

Housing costs have surged dramatically over the past few years, with rents hitting historic highs in both urban and smaller communities alike. Meanwhile, food prices continue to climb faster than inflation, leaving many households struggling just to meet their basic needs. Once the bills are paid and groceries are bought, there’s little left for anything else, let alone charitable giving.

The threat of new U.S. tariffs looms large over Canada’s already fragile economy, raising concerns that escalating trade tensions could push the country into a deeper recession. With cross-border trade so integral to Canadian industries, any disruption could lead to reduced exports, stalled business investment, and ultimately, job losses.

This growing strain on household finances is beginning to show in donation numbers with declines in both the frequency and amount of donations received. We are not in crisis territory-yet. But the trend is troubling. If the cost of living continues to outpace wage growth, and if interest rates or housing prices don’t stabilize, we risk a shrinking pool of donors at a time when community needs are rising.

Non-profits and charities fill gaps in the social safety net. From food banks and shelters to youth programs and mental health services, these organizations depend heavily on private donations to operate. As giving declines, their ability to deliver services declines too.

This isn’t about guilting those who can no longer afford to give. It’s about recognizing the warning signs and rethinking how we support the vital organizations that support us. Governments may need to step up funding. Foundations and businesses might be asked to do more. And those of us who still have the means to give-even modestly-should understand that now is not the time to pull back.

We may not be at the edge of a cliff, but we are approaching a bend in the road. Whether we adjust course or not could determine the future of countless organizations-and the well-being of the communities they serve.