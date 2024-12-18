It really is the thought that counts

It is amazing what burning issues will animate folks.

As you can imagine, in the newspaper business, we receive regular input from the public on a wide range of topics. We encourage readers to submit letters to the editor.

But many others do not want to have their name in the paper. They just want to gab about the state of the world. Some readers merely want to vent; others want to express opinions, or express wonderment.

Subjects covered in off-the-record conversations over the last few weeks have included winter tires, the return of paper bags at the LCBO, the price of groceries, government “vote-buying,” Taylor Swift, and, of course, Christmas.

Strangely, people love to argue about snow treads, and whether they are indeed superior to all-weather tires. Of course, if you live in Québec, this is not a subject of debate. The law in La Belle Province requires that all vehicles be fitted with winter tires December 1 to March 15.

Ontarians can save money by switching to winter tires before the snow flies.

Since 2016, the government has required all insurance companies in the province to provide a discount for drivers who have winter tires installed.

As the government points out, winter tires are proven to improve safety and reduce the risk of collisions by improving traction, braking and handling in frost, snow, slush and under cold and icy conditions.

If you have driven to a Liquor Control Board of Ontario store lately, you will notice that paper bags are back, a year after the government had the LCBO stop handling out the bags. The goal at the time was to remove 135 million bags from the environment. But Premier Doug Ford pulled an about-face earlier this year, saying consumers ought not be forced to use reusable bags instead of the free paper bags that had been offered by the LCBO.

Every penny counts considering the soaring price of food. One wonders how anyone is going to buy groceries and pay all the other bills as winter sets in. The “vote-buying” handouts from the federal and Ontario governments may help offset the cost of a Christmas dinner, if your guest list is short.

One person who is definitely not penny-pinching is Taylor Swift, whose phenomenal popularity is unmatched. People of a certain age may be puzzled by the fanaticism of the legions of Swifties of all ages. But think back a few decades. Remember Michael Jackson, The Beatles and Elvis? A lot of people lost their minds over these idols, for awhile. The world will revolve around Tay-Tay until The Next Big Thing comes along.

But the star, who seems like a nice enough person, brings happiness to her millions of adoring fans. And there is nothing wrong with that.

Judging from some comments we hear, the season of peace and joy brings with it a mixed bag of emotions — excitement, anticipation, relief. People look forward to getting new stuff, cutting loose at parties, getting some time off work and congregating with relatives they see only once a year. But the season is also joyless for some who get stressed out trying to find something for the person who has everything, and dreading the Christmas morning query, “Um, what made you think I would like this?”

Thankfully, our readers have many good ideas on how to achieve balance at this hectic time of year.

The right tune can turn that frown upside down. At the risk of getting mushy, does anybody remember “Time, love and tenderness,” the Michael Bolton hit from 1991? If you have the valuable commodities celebrated in that ballad, you are pretty much set.

Balance and moderation are particularly important. The key to peace is differentiating between needs and wants. Or at least that is what it said in an e-mail that contained “The Best Things In Life Are Free” list.

Here are some examples. Meaningful relationships with family and friends provide emotional support and joy. Enjoying the beauty of the outdoors. Access to information through libraries, online resources, and educational content. Sharing moments of humour and joy. Art and culture. Exercise. Spending time volunteering or doing anything you love. Enjoying a sunny day or a breath of fresh air.

You could also get to know your neighbours. You not only make new friends, you also reduce the chances of you and your neighbours becoming victims of crime. If you get to know your neighbours, and their habits, you could look out for each other. So if you saw a suspicious person next door, your spidey senses would kick in and you could alert police if you thought something nefarious was taking place. Porch pirates are especially active at this time of the year. By being a good neighbour you could thwart those thieves.

In an age when most “conversations” do not take place in person, in-person connections are valuable. You may not get all warm and fuzzy but spirits are indeed lifted when you socialize.

According to another e-mail, if you want to improve your mental health, slow down. The holiday season is not meant to be hectic. Set your own pace.

And, finally remember that pressure is self-imposed.

We all strive to please, but when checking your shopping lists, note that it is the thought that counts.

Let us know what you think at rmahoney@seawaynews.media