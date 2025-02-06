It’s time to act on homeless encampments

The Editor,

I am writing to express my deep disappointment with the approach taken by some members of our city council regarding the ongoing issues at Point Maligne and Legion Park.

Councilor (Dean) Hollingsworth has dismissed the value of a petition regarding Point Maligne because it includes out-of-town signatures. While I currently reside in Green Valley, I own property in Cornwall, pay city taxes, and volunteer in the city. Furthermore, many petition signatories are tourists who visit Cornwall to play baseball at Legion Park, contributing to our local economy. Why should their voices, and mine, be deemed irrelevant simply because of where we sleep at night?

Councillor (Todd) Bennett, meanwhile, has suggested that we “don’t understand the law” and that this misunderstanding is the source of our frustration. Let me clarify the situation in simple terms. Legion Park, a privately operated facility, hosts 200 to 600 kids and parents every night from late April to the end of August and with a smaller presence until mid-October. The encampment next door has led to instances of trespassing, drug use, prostitution, discarded needles, break-ins, and public indecency — including children encountering the homeless engaging in sexual activity in the dugouts on numerous occasions. If this were happening beside a schoolyard and inside a schoolyard, no one would tolerate it. Why is a baseball park, where families come to enjoy sports and community, being treated differently?

It appears that some councillors are more interested in waiting for a “magic report” to shield them from responsibility than taking meaningful action. No parent witnessing these conditions will be pacified by a report claiming that this behaviour is acceptable.

If legal precedent is what’s needed, allow me to highlight two developments. In December, an Ontario Superior Court judge ruled that the City of Hamilton did not violate the Charter rights of 14 homeless individuals when they were evicted from a park. Additionally, Premier Doug Ford has proposed using the notwithstanding clause to empower municipalities to keep public spaces clean and safe for all residents. With these developments, there is no legal or moral excuse for inaction, though, frankly, there wasn’t one before.

The people of Cornwall deserve councillors who prioritize the safety and well-being of families over endless deflections and excuses. It’s time to act.

Kyle Bergeron

Green Valley Resident,

Cornwall property owner, and volunteer