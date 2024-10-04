Just what are these people thinking?

October 4, 2024 — Changed at 14 h 00 min on September 27, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
Seaway News
Comment count:
Just what are these people thinking?

The Editor,

The city of Cornwall has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to make all our sidewalks wheelchair accessible.

So why is it that when they put a motor on a wheelchair that the operator decides that it is now a motor vehicle, and drives in the middle of the road?

I’ve never seen a license plate on one of these contraptions and I don’t think the operator needs a driver’s license.

I’ve seen these things driven down the middle of a one-way street going in the wrong direction, do these people have no respect for their own life?

I’m not sure what the law is for the operation of a motorized wheelchair, but I would rather have to dodge one on the sidewalk than with my car on the street.

As a side note I saw one taking up a parking space in the lot at “Giant Tiger” the other day. What was this person thinking?

Dan Osborne,
Cornwall
Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Everyone can be bird friendly
Opinion

Everyone can be bird friendly

“Thunk!” That, of course, is the unmistakable and sickening sound of a tiny songbird striking a window pane. If the winged creature is lucky, it will survive the collision.…