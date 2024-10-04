Just what are these people thinking?

The Editor,

The city of Cornwall has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to make all our sidewalks wheelchair accessible.

So why is it that when they put a motor on a wheelchair that the operator decides that it is now a motor vehicle, and drives in the middle of the road?

I’ve never seen a license plate on one of these contraptions and I don’t think the operator needs a driver’s license.

I’ve seen these things driven down the middle of a one-way street going in the wrong direction, do these people have no respect for their own life?

I’m not sure what the law is for the operation of a motorized wheelchair, but I would rather have to dodge one on the sidewalk than with my car on the street.

As a side note I saw one taking up a parking space in the lot at “Giant Tiger” the other day. What was this person thinking?