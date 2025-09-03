Labour Day Lessons for 2025

Op/Ed by JASON SETNYK

On Labour Day, the Cornwall and District Labour Council hosted its annual picnic, a tradition that honours the long and hard-fought history of workers’ rights. While pausing to celebrate past victories, we must also confront the reality that in 2025, workers are facing challenges unlike any we’ve seen before.

The foundational fights for fair wages, safe workplaces, and the right to organize transformed Canada’s labour landscape over the last century. But today, the nature of work is shifting rapidly. The rise of the gig economy and contract-based employment has redefined job security, leaving many workers without benefits, protections, or predictable income. Drivers, delivery workers, freelancers, and digital platform workers often face instability despite being part of industries that thrive because of their labour.

Beyond job security, issues of pay equity and mental health supports remain urgent. Women, racialized workers, and marginalized groups continue to earn less for the same work, perpetuating systemic inequalities that persist despite decades of progress. Meanwhile, the demands of modern workplaces, combined with financial insecurity, are contributing to soaring rates of stress, burnout, and mental health struggles-yet adequate workplace supports remain inconsistent and, for many, entirely inaccessible.

Rising costs of living have made it increasingly impossible for a single full-time job to cover basic necessities like housing, food, and childcare. Across Cornwall, SDG, and beyond, more people are juggling two or three jobs just to make ends meet, often at the expense of their health, quality of life, and time with their families. The promise that hard work would lead to stability feels further out of reach for many Canadians, and this has deep implications for community well-being.

We must also reflect on how we view work itself. Too often, jobs in retail, food service, sanitation, caregiving, and other essential fields are looked down upon. This despite the fact that our communities cannot function without them. Dignity, compassion, and respect must be extended to all working people, regardless of the titles they hold or the tasks they perform.

Labour history reminds us that progress has never been handed down-it has always been won. From the Winnipeg General Strike to union victories that secured the weekend and the eight-hour workday, workers have organized to ensure fairness and dignity. In 2025, the struggle continues, but the issues are evolving: affordable living, equal pay, mental health, and protections for gig workers demand urgent action.

As we mark Labour Day, let’s recognize that workers’ rights are not static-they must be defended, expanded, and reimagined with each generation. After all, not everyone can be an entrepreneur, a highly educated professional in a booming field, or a TikTok influencer with millions of followers. But everyone who works deserves security, respect, and the chance to thrive. That principle is timeless-and still worth fighting for.