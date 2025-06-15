Letters to the Editor

Seaway News

Dear Editor,

I am deeply concerned about the emergency response time in Eastern Ontario.

On Friday, May 30, 2025, my friends and I went out for supper. In the restaurant parking lot, my friend just fell to the ground. Her femur suddenly broke, a common occurrence in seniors.

I called 911 immediately. After answering the operator’s triage questions, I was told the wait time for an ambulance would be 1 hour. My friend laid in pain, on the cold parking lot asphalt, for 2 hours before the ambulance came!

Luckily, many good Samaritans were out that evening. A big thank you to the doctor, the firefighter and the others that chose to stay and help until the ambulance arrived instead of going to eat. I don’t remember your names, but you know who you are! And thank you to Alex and the staff at Vieux Duluth who were also very helpful.

Our medical system is broken. The wait time for that ambulance was unacceptable. I’m certain others in our area have had a similar experience. It’s time we all write to voice our concerns and frustrations to Premier Doug Ford and our MPP, Nolan Quin about the need for better medical care.

Eastern Ontario has been forgotten and abandoned for far too long.

A concerned citizen of Ontario

Maria Bonamassa