Letters to the Editor

Seaway News

To the Editor:

I attended the city council meeting on 9 June and it was obvious that administration and council members have a disconnect from reality. They also seem to forget that they are there to represent all citizens of Cornwall not just a select few. From those asked to sign the petition I understand that less than 3% declined as such council has a major issue to deal with. By failing to not do anything they create a divide, resentment and anger between the citizens within the city which will only get worse as time goes on as sides will get locked in.

A great example was listening to the few comments made by the councilors on the petition to provide an alternative location for the encampments within Cornwall. It seems they think they are enforcing the current by-law very well (then how can it be as of this writing there has been a tent pitched in plain sight about 1 meter from the bike path for six days with no enforcement) I wonder how many have gone to the Eco Garden site and really looked at what is happening and relating it to the current by-law requirements. Instead, they focused on housing – this was not the issue. Then again where were all these people during the winter? They were not in tents that I am aware of.

The city council also just recently passed a motion against the Ontario governments Bill 5, Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, 2025 because it did not protect the environment – where were all the councilors who keep arguing for the protection of wild life and environment so as to protect the flora and fauna – there was one that alluded to the issue Councilor Denis Sabourin – good for you.

The Rotary Eco Gardens play a vital role in protecting endangered species and supporting biodiversity, this oasis is an environmental sensitive area – home to two endangered species one also being protected as such I would have expected council to take positive steps to protect this environment – as they can’t have it two ways you are either in favour of protecting the environment or you are not – if you don’t how can you have credibility in what you do or say. What the talk around the table should have been 1) how to remove all campers immediately from that area -which is in line with the by-law no camping in sensitive areas 2) restore all damages to ground cover to prevent erosion contaminating the stream and remove all other contaminants because of what the campers leave behind, as well as, take steps to prevent further removal and damage to trees etc. 3) ensure that the pond retaining dyke is still stable and intact because of damaged ground cover and increased traffic so as to prevent failure resulting in the pond washing out creating more contaminants harmful to both species.

Further that they enforce the bylaw to its strictest, NO fires, 5 meter set back from ALL paths as there was one originally around the pond as well, required spacing between units etc. – none of which are being enforced now in the gardens. Also prevent free dumping of waste material and fining those that do – this material should be going to the dump. Lastly lobby government to allow evictions from all public lands eg. parks so they may be enjoyed by all without being intimidated and feel threatened. So that safer areas can be provided both to the campers and public at large.

Again, what I heard they failed to grasp the issues. Instead, they patted administration on how great a job they are doing. In closing, will say again, go and check it out and see if you are in compliance with all aspects of the current by-law. Walk the walk and protect the environment. Enforce the by-law as written, not tomorrow or the next day but immediately. Failure to do so makes our by-law(s) a joke!

F. Hansen,

Cornwall