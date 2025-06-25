Letters to the Editor

Seaway News

Dear Editor,

In reading the letter put forth on June 15, 2025 from Maria Bonamassa, I’m appalled. That a senior citizen, or any citizen for that matter, should lay on the ground, outdoors, for two hours waiting for an ambulance is unthinkable.

Mrs Bonamassa ends her letter with, ” It’s time we all write to voice our concerns and frustrations to Premier Doug Ford and our MPP, Nolan Quin about the need for better medical care. Eastern Ontario has been forgotten and abandoned for far too long.”

Well, with all due respect, this is what happens when you vote Conservative.

Let’s revisit the reign of Mike (The Knife) Harris and his ‘Common Sense Revolution’ ( 1995-2002). During his reign, he cut deep into social services, health care, education, and infrastructure. He closed 10 hospitals and laid off thousands of nurses. He also closed 11,400 beds, many of which were chronic care beds. He reduced the public role in long-term care, relaxing regulations and lessening public oversight paving the way for the privatization of seniors care in Ontario. Harris set the stage for his corporate buddies to reap the financial benefits of taxpayers money.

Why would anyone expect Ford to be any different? Oh sure, tax reductions for the well to do and ‘chump change’ tax breaks for the ‘Average Joe’ . When you fall and lay helpless, remember that pittence ya got in tax reduction.

Moral of the story. You get what you vote for.

Mike Kilgallen