Letters to the Editor

Seaway News

To the Editor:

We are still in the midst of a battle over Ontario’s “Bill 5,” which sparked widespread backlash for rolling back environmental protections and overriding local decision-making. Now, we see a disturbing echo at the federal level with Bill C-5, recently introduced and being rushed through Parliament by the new Liberal government under Mark Carney’s leadership.

This bill is being fast-tracked through both the House of Commons and the Senate with virtually no time for study, debate, or amendment. Indigenous groups have already voiced their strong opposition, citing lack of consultation, violations of rights, and the long-standing failure to honour the principles of free, prior, and informed consent.

As with Bill 5 in Ontario, Bill C-5 gives the federal government sweeping power to bypass environmental protections and push through development and resource extraction projects with limited oversight. It represents a deepening pattern of undermining democracy and silencing public and Indigenous voices in the name of “getting it done.”

But let’s be clear: this legislation is a response to a manufactured crisis. The real crises we face in this country are:

The worsening climate emergency

Ongoing environmental degradation

The failure to meet the needs of those living at the economic margins

And the broken relationship with Indigenous Peoples

We cannot bulldoze our way toward a better future. If you believe in environmental protection, Indigenous rights, and democratic accountability, now is the time to speak out – contact your MP, write to the Prime Minister, and raise your voice before it’s too late.

Sincerely,

Mélanie Ayotte

Cornwall, ON