Liberal Government Dodged Accountability by Refusing to Table a Spring Budget

Seaway News

With the brief spring session of Parliament coming to a close in June, Canadians are left with more questions than answers-and very few results. Most troubling of all is the Liberal government’s refusal to present a Spring Budget.

In any household or business, budgets are essential. They outline spending priorities, provide transparency, and help guide decisions. Yet, for the first time in 60 years, outside of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mark Carney’s Liberals opted not to table a Spring Budget, effectively avoiding accountability for their out-of-control spending and economic mismanagement.

Instead, they tabled a spending bill- not a full budget that shows the deficit, the debt, and how spending will be paid for- totaling half a trillion dollars. One of the most concerning aspects the spending document revealed is a $6 billion increase in spending on consultants and outside contractors. This now means the Liberals will spend a whopping total of $26 billion per year- that’s $1400 on average for a family, just in outside contractors and consultants alone. Simply put: this is not fiscal discipline and not sustainable.

With inflation still hurting families, housing costs at record highs, and grocery bills squeezing every dollar, Canadians deserved a clear plan. Instead, the government chose political games over responsibility, dodging the hard questions and the scrutiny that comes with a budget. What are their spending priorities? How do they plan to address the growing deficit? What’s the plan to lower interest rates or tackle the housing crisis? Canadians won’t find any answers because the Liberals didn’t even bother to try.

This Parliament session was more about photo opportunities and feel-good statements for the Liberals than delivering results. The ballooning deficit has defined this government. By avoiding a budget, they’ve simply delayed the reckoning until this Fall.

As Conservatives, we believe in fiscal responsibility, transparent government, and policies that make life more affordable for working Canadians. Under Pierre Poilievre’s leadership, we’re ready to bring common sense back to Ottawa and restore trust in how your money is managed.

Canadians deserve a government that treats taxpayer dollars with respect-not one that hides from basic accountability.

The spring session may be over, but the fight for responsible leadership is just beginning. We’ll be ready when the time comes.